Jaipur Living Named Finalist for Two Arts Awards

This press release is submitted and shown here in its original form, unedited by Furniture Today.

Acworth, GA (September 1, 2022) – Jaipur Living has been named a finalist in the Area Rug Manufacturing category and as well as one of their employees, Christy Barton, in the Sales Representative (West) categories for Dallas Market Center’s 33rd Annual ARTS Awards, an international industry Awards program dedicated to home decor. ARTS Awards winners will be announced at a Gala in Dallas on Friday, January 6, 2023.

“The fact that a client appreciates me and what I am doing enough to take the time to nominate me for this award is pretty incredible. Some people go their whole lives never finding what they are meant to be doing. I am feeling grateful to be doing what I love and to be recognized for that is such an honor,” said Christy Barton, Jaipur Living sales representative and award nominee.

The ARTS Awards recognize home industry designers, manufacturers, retailers, and sales representatives, and are presented each January during the Dallas Total Home & Gift Market. Jaipur Living has received a number of Awards and nominations from the ARTS Awards, having previously won in 2012, 2017, 2019 and 2020. The Georgia-based company also picked up a win in 2016 in the Green category. A panel of industry experts evaluated hundreds of entries to determine finalists.

“I’ve always admired creativity. Creative people, doing creative things. I love that my career has found its way right here. Working for a company that provides such inspiration, while giving back to the artisans who create the beautiful, handcrafted products I get to sell, all while working with the most incredible designers, is a dream. It is truly the job of my dreams. They say if you do something you enjoy, something you are good at and something that makes a difference in the lives of others, then you’ve found your sweet spot,” continued Barton.

In addition to its vast collection of rugs, Jaipur Living also produces pillows, poufs, and throws using strict ethical standards. NK Chaudhary founded Jaipur Rugs in 1978 working beside nine artisans on two looms. They led the company with dignity, subverting centuries-old practices that had shunned employing the poor, women, and artists, and with the commitment of fostering craftsmanship and the age-old art of handmade rugs. Today, led by Chaudhary’s daughters Asha Chaudhary (CEO) and Archana Chaudhary (COO), Jaipur Living is recognized as an Innovator in the design world partnering with Talented designers and artisans across the globe.