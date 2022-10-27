Jaipur Literature Festival To Bring In Some Of The World s Best Fiction Writers

The magic of fiction is such that it has the power to transport the Reader through the Sheer artistry and power of storytelling. The 16th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival celebrates the power of imagination with a distinguished list of fiction writers from across the globe.

The Festival is scheduled to run from 19th- 23rd January 2023 at Hotel Clarks Amer, Jaipur. As to celebrate the diverse repertoire of Indian and foreign languages ​​at the Festival, some of the world’s best fiction writers will explore the exciting themes, riveting plots and a range of compelling characters that feature in their writing.

The second list of speakers announced is some of the world’s most critically acclaimed fiction writers, including the International Booker Prize Winner Geetanjali Shree, Amish, Amit Chaudhuri, Andrew Altschul, Anu Singh Choudhary, Anukrti Upadhyay, Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, Christopher Kloeble, and Deepti Kapoor, among others. The list continues with more thought-provoking speakers including Elaine Canning, Era Tak, Hannah Rothschild, Tripti Pandey, Jamil Jan Kochai, Janice Pariat and Katherine Rundell.

The Festival will also feature best-selling historian & novelist Katie Hickman; author Kiran Manral; award-winning International author Manjiri Prabhu; Writer Marlon James; author Moin Mir; Festival Co-Director & Sahitya Akademi awardee Namita Gokhale; former India’s Ambassador to the United States and author, Navtej Sarna; bilingual author Sudha Murthy and Writer and literary Translator Tiffany Tsao.

The previously announced list of speakers include renowned authors like Nobel Prize Winner Abdulrazak Gurnah, 2022 Booker Prize Winner Shehan Karunatilaka and Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar awardee Tanuj Solanki, along with authors like Ashok Ferrey, Ashwin Sanghi, Avinuo Kire, Bernardine Evaristo, Chigozie Obioma, Howard Jacobson, NoViolet Bulawayo, poet Jerry Pinto, novelist & filmmaker Ruth Ozeki, and Writer & journalist Vauhini Vara.

The Jaipur Literature Festival has been the Flagship festival for all the literature-lovers across India and abroad. This year, audiences will get to savor the Festival’s signature sessions, music stage, the Festival Buzzar, food stalls and much more while celebrating the power of words at its much-awaited 16th Edition.