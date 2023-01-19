Jaipur Literature Festival: It’s not just books, music and dance are also on the menu

Jaipur Music stage is to be held from January 19-21 (Photo credit: jaipurliteraturefestival.org)

The Jaipur Music Stage, which runs parallel to the Festival, will be a 3-day program, starting from January 19.

News A Heritage Evening will be held on January 22 at Jaipur’s Ganesh Pol, Amber Fort.

JLF will feature South Asia’s biggest Publishing conclave.

The three-day event will showcase world music with a diverse mix of genres and artists.

The Jaipur Literature Festival will offer 5 days of evocative literary discourses, exhilarating musical performances, art installations, merchandise, local cuisine and more. A Heritage Evening will be held on January 22 at Jaipur’s Ganesh Pol, Amber Fort.

The program will feature breath-taking performances by Ahuti – featuring Nrityagram and Chitrasena Dancers, co-presented by Engendered – a Collaborative piece of Odissi and Kandyan Dance, and Shared Dreams by Harpreet and George Brooks, spanning genres and generations through Poetry and music.

JLF will also feature South Asia’s biggest Publishing conclave, the prestigious Jaipur BookMark, which will bring together publishers, literary agents, translation agencies, writers, and major industry players from across the world.

The Jaipur Music Stage, which runs parallel to the Festival, will be a 3-day program, starting from January 19.

The three-day event will showcase world music with a diverse mix of genres and artists.

Living up to its motto of variety & discovery, the music stage transcends borders, genres and geographies through electrifying performances that range from world music, ghazals and jazz to rock and the blues.

The literary show will also live-stream some key sessions which will be available on the Festival’s microsite. Audiences watching from across the globe will be able to access these sessions free of cost.