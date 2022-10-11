Jaipur Literature Festival Is Coming Back In 2023

The Pandemic upended normal life for most people, and we bibliophiles had to find recourse in solitary books without the warm embrace that is the charm of a book club meeting or the Buzz of a literary festival. But the coming year is set to bring back this nostalgia once again to the pink city of Jaipur.

Jaipur Literature Fest, or JLF, as the Holy Grail of fests is popularly known, is coming back in 2023, to our delight. The 16th edition will be held between 19th – 23rd January, 2023 with its characteristic flavor, substance and scale, bringing together writers, readers, connoisseurs, influencers, and thinkers. Apart from being a temporary home to some of the best authors from around the world, JLF will be abuzz with discussions in its regular format at Hotel Clarks Amer, Jaipur, while also continuing an online edition as well.

The 15th edition of the iconic annual festival was held in March 2022, which saw an impressive line-up of speakers enthral patrons both on-ground and digitally.

Speakers At JLF

“The Festival will offer a representation of all Indian national languages ​​and multiple foreign languages ​​with sessions spread across 5 venues with over 250 speakers,” a statement by the organizers said. JLF’s first list of speakers includes Abdulrazak Gurnah (2021 Nobel Prize in Literature winner), Bernardine Evaristo (joint-winner of Booker Prize 2019), Deepti Naval (actress and Writer of the recently released A Country Called Childhood), Jerry Pinto (Mumbai- based journalist, writer, and translator), Merve Emre (Turkish-American author and literary critic), Rana Safvi (American-Canadian author and filmmaker), NoViolet Bulawayo (2022 Booker Prize shortlisted author of Glory), Tanuj Solanki (2019 Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar winner), and Vincent Brown (American historian and academic), among others.

Friends of the Festival

Next year, when Jaipur reverberates with the best of ideas, music and events at JLF, a special package will allow visitors to enjoy a truly immersive insight into the five-day-long festival. FOF Delegates get easy access to the exclusive Friends of the Festival Lounge and are provided with airport transfers, shuttle services, and specially curated meals. The Delegates are invited to evening cocktails, the Jaipur Music Stage and the Spectacular Heritage Evening set against the backdrop of the historic Amber Fort.

Delegate Entry

The delegate entry packages can be booked online and start at INR 13,500 for one day, INR 36,000 for three days and INR 56,000 for five days.

Register for the 2023 Jaipur Literature Festival

For on-ground festival registrations, click here

You can also volunteer to be a part of the Jaipur Literature Festival. Register here before October 31, 2022.