Jaipur Literature Festival Is Back In January 2023! We Have The Details

Jaipur Literature Festival, among the most popular lit fests in India, is back! It will be held from January 19 to 23 in the Pink City. Read on for more details. By Anushka Goel

With a stellar round up including renowned speakers from India and across the world, Jaipur Literature Festival is back with yet another edition. The lit fest will happen from January 19 to 23 at Hotel Clarks Amer, Jaipur. Hosting the world’s greatest writers, thinkers, humanitarians, politicians, business leaders, and entertainers on one stage, the festival is set to be as grand and enriching as its previous editions have been.

Jaipur Literature Festival: All you need to know

The 16th edition of the festival will present a rich five-day long program and an array of literature, art & culture, and offer enthusiasts unparalleled access to some of the most celebrated personalities of the literary world. The festival this year has curated a special ‘Friends of the Festival’ package, which promises attendees an experience like never before. Get access to an exclusive and well-appointed Festival Lounge to relax, network and meet festival speakers over tea, coffee, or lunch, attend exclusively curated sessions with priority seating, enjoy live performances at the Jaipur Music Stage as well as get access to official festival merchandise. This is not all – these attendees will also be invited to a cultural evening at a historic venue in the Pink City, along with an evening of cocktails at the Festival Lounge.

Among the many speakers this time include Abdulrazak Gurnah, Anamika, Anthony Sattin, Ashok Ferrey, Ashwin Sanghi, Avinuo Kire, Bernardine Evaristo, Chigozie Obioma, Daisy Rockwell, Deepti Naval, Howard Jacobson, Jerry Pinto, Katie Kitamura, Manil Suri, Martin Puchner , Merve Emre, NoViolet Bulawayo, Rana Safvi, Ruth Ozeki, Sathnam Sanghera, Shehan Karunatilaka, Tanuj Solanki, Vauhini Vara, Vincent Brown and Vir Sanghvi.

Event details

Date: January 19 to 23, 2023

Venue: Hotel Clarks Amer, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Registration details: Online registration is mandatory, which can be done via the festival website.

Delegate Packages: You can purchase these packages to get access to experience the festival’s magic, behind-the-scenes details and more.

Delegate Entry: INR 13,500 for one day, INR 36,000 for three days and INR 56,000 for five days. Packages can also be tailored to suit your needs.

You can also volunteer to be a part of the Jaipur Literature Festival. Register on the website by October 31, 2022 to be a part of this experience.

Main and Feature Image Credit: Courtesy of @jlflitfest/Instagram