Jaipur Literature Festival from January 19

Hyderabad: The ‘greatest literary show on earth’ is all set to run from January 19 to 23, 2023 at its cherished home, Hotel Clarks Amer, Jaipur.

Jaipur Literature Festival will yet again host the world’s Greatest writers, thinkers, humanitarians, politicians, business leaders, and entertainers on one stage. Renowned speakers from India and across the world will share their views on various topics.

The five-day program will offer literature enthusiasts an unparalleled access to some of the most celebrated personalities of the literary world.

The delegate entry for a single day would cost Rs 13,500, Rs 36,000 for three days (January 20 to 22), and will cost Rs 56,000 for five days (January 19 to 23). It is mandatory to register online for the Festivals via their website.

Visitors are also allowed to buy the delegate packages to experience the festival’s magic while interacting with authors and relaxing in the delegate lounge.

This year’s literary celebration offers a special ‘Friends of the Festival’ (FOF) package for its attendees that promises an inimitable experience throughout the festival. It offers access to an exclusive and well-appointed festival lounge where FOFs can relax, network, and meet festival speakers over tea, coffee, or lunch; exclusively curated sessions with priority seating, live music performances at the Jaipur Music Stage, and official festival merchandise.

FOFs will also get invited to a cultural evening at a historic venue in Jaipur and to an evening of cocktails at the Festival Lounge.