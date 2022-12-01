Jaipur Literature Festival announces a Stellar line-up for its 2023 edition

MUMBAI, JAIPUR, DECEMBER 1, 2022 (GPN): Celebrating the power of literature, the iconic Jaipur Literature Festival is all set to run from 19th- 23rd January 2023. The literary extravaganza will feature an esteemed host of speakers, writers, and humanitarians for its 2023 edition in the pink city of Jaipur to celebrate the best of fiction, non-fiction, food, history, current affairs and politics, AI and technology, translations , poetry, adaptations and music, language, climate crisis, noir, identity, medicine and health, and cryptocurrency and economy at Hotel Clarks, Amer, Jaipur.

The final set of speakers, announced today, comprises some of the world’s best thinkers, writers, and speakers, including Writer Akshaya Mukul; author Start Saraogi; author Dear Srinivasan; Publisher Ananda Devi; Pulitzer Prize winning author Caroline Elkins; academic David Wengrow; 2022 Hasselblad Award recipient Dayanita Singh; member of Lok Sabha Feroze Varun Gandhi; Indian Monk and the Winner of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award, Gaur Gopal Das; flute Maestro Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia; scriptwriter, lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar; author Jonathan Freedland; award-winning Correspondent for The Guardian Luke Harding; academic and author Maryam Aslany; author Merlin Sheldrake; CEO of cult.fit Mukesh Bansal and Co-Founder and Chairman of Infosys Technologies Limited Nandan Nilekani.

The much-anticipated list goes on to mention filmmaker Onir; historian and writer Orlando Figes; 2007 Ramon Magsaysay Award for Journalism Literature and Creative Communications Arts P Sainath; Sahitya Akademi Golden Jubilee Award and the JLF Mahakavi Kanhaiya Lal Sethia Awardee Ranjit Hoskote; historian and academic Ruth Harris; Economist and Writer Sanjeev Sanyal; author and practicing senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal; author and politician Shashi Tharoor; Pulitzer Prize for General Non-Fiction, Siddhartha Mukherjee; internationally bestselling author Simon Sebag-Montefiore; Writer and rapper Sumit Samos; author Toby Walsh; Director of the V&A, the world’s leading museum of art, design and performance Tristan Hunt; renowned pop singer Usha Uthup; Writer Vidya Krishnan; political scientist Yascha Mounk; and Translator of the winning novel of JCB Prize for Literature 2022, Baran Farooq. The Festival will also feature some of the award-winning historians like Tom Holland, Alex von Tunzelmann, David Olusoga, Edward Chancellorand Katy Hessel, amongst others.

The previously announced list of speakers includes eminent journalist, writer and translator Arunava Sinha; Sahitya Akademi Award Winner Aruna Chakravarti; award-winning writer Ana Filomena Amaral; leading bi-lingual editor, Writer and Translator Manisha Chaudhry; Padmabhushan awardee Mridul Kirti; and former Diplomat Navdeep Suri.

The 2023 edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival will offer an Immersive experience of literature, discourse, musical performances, art installations, merchandise, local cuisine and more to all art, literature and culture enthusiasts gathered to bask in the Glory of the ‘greatest literary show is Earth’. Celebrating the Uniting power of language, the Festival will provide an inclusive platform to all Indian and multiple foreign languages ​​with sessions spread across 5 venues with over 250 speakers. To register for the Festival, visit here.

~Annexure~

About Jaipur Literature Festival:

Described as the ‘greatest literary show on Earth’, the Jaipur Literature Festival is a sumptuous feast of ideas.

The past decade has seen it transform into a global literary phenomenon having hosted over 5,000 speakers and artists and welcoming over a million book lovers from across India and the globe.

Our core values ​​remain unchanged: to serve as a democratic, non-aligned platform offering free and fair access.

Every year, the Festival brings together a diverse mix of the world’s Greatest writers, thinkers, humanitarians, politicians, business leaders and entertainers on one stage to Champion the freedom to express and Engage in thoughtful debate and dialogue.

Writers and Festival Directors Namita Gokhale and William Dalrymple, alongside producer Teamwork Arts, invite speakers to take part in the five-day program set against the backdrop of Rajasthan’s stunning cultural heritage.

Past speakers have ranged from Nobel Laureates JM Coetzee, Orhan Pamuk, Malala Yousafzai, Muhammad Yunus and Joseph Stiglitz; Man Booker Prize winners Ben Okri, Douglas Stuart, Margaret Atwood and Paul Beatty; Sahitya Akademi winners Gulzar, Javed Akhtar, MT Vasudevan Nair, as well as the late Girish Karnad, Mahasweta Devi and UR Ananthamurthy; along with literary superstars including Amish Tripathi, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Vikram Seth. An annual event that goes beyond literature, the Festival has also Hosted Amartya Sen, Amitabh Bachchan, the late APJ Abdul Kalam, Bill Gates, His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, Oprah Winfrey, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stephen Fry, Thomas Piketty and former president of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai.

The Jaipur Literature Festival is a Flagship event of Teamwork Arts, which produces it along with over 25 highly acclaimed Performing arts, visual arts and literary festivals across more than 40 cities globally.

Website: www.jaipurliteraturefestival.org

About Teamwork Arts:

Teamwork Arts is a highly versatile production company with roots in the performing arts, social action and the corporate world. For over 30 years, Teamwork Arts has taken India to the world and brought the world to India, presenting the finest of Indian performers, writers, change makers and visual artists in the knowledge and arts space in India and abroad. Every year, we produce over 33 Festivals in 42 cities and 17 countries in the fields of Performing & visual arts and literature. We produce the world’s largest literary gathering: the annual Jaipur Literature Festival; JLF international now travels to the US, UK, Canada, Australia and the Maldives and soon in Europe.

Even amidst the upheaval and unsettling times of 2020 and through 2021, Teamwork Arts successfully launched the digital series, ‘JLF Brave New World’ and ‘Words Are Bridges’, which were viewed by over 4.8 million people in their first season. Through its digital avatar, the Jaipur Literature Festival reached over 27 million viewers in January 2021. Our initiative ‘Art Matters’ empowers Artistes across India to Collaborate across genres by commissioning them to create new works thereby effecting change & raising awareness. The digital series ‘Be Inspired’ was launched in 2021 – a series that crystal-gazes into the future with conversations on science, technology, innovation, environment and more.

Website: www.teamworkarts.com

Facebook @JaipurLitFest | Twitter @JaipurLitFest| Instagram @JaipurLitFest | YouTube @JaipurLiteratureFestival