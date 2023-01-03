Jaipur Literature Festival all set for 16th edition from January 19-23

HYDERABAD: One of the most charismatic literary shows, the iconic Jaipur Literature Festival, is all set to run its sixteenth edition from January 19 to 23. The five-day literary extravaganza promises to bring together a stellar line-up of speakers, writers and thinkers from India and across the world at Jaipur’s Hotel Clarks Amer.

Like every year, the Festival is ready to infuse the Pink City with the infectious enthusiasm that books, ideas and discourse bring, along with the dynamic energy of its customary music, merchandise, food and ancillary events

During the Festival days, one could walk through the bustling festival buzzar, explore an array of food at the food stalls, browse at the Bookstore which has works by all the programmed authors and more, and attend Jaipur Music Stage among a scores of other activities .

Here are some Highlights from the Festival:

Listen to some of the Greatest Minds of the world: Jaipur Literature Festival hosts some of the world’s best literary minds and brings them together for discussions and interactions spanning fiction, poetry, economics, history, geopolitics, environment, entertainment, AI, science and tech and more.

Heritage Evening: The Festival will also host a fascinating Heritage Evening at the historic Amer Fort with a mesmerizing performance by Āhuti-the Nrityagram Dance Ensemble in Collaboration with the Chitrasena Dance Company, one of the leading practitioners of the Jaipur Gharana of Kathak.

The Jaipur Music Stage: The exhilarating Jaipur Music Stage will bring in a range of power-packed musicians to the literary extravaganza. The Music Stage will be a 3-day program, set to run from January 19-21, featuring a range of celebrated artists from all around the globe.

Jaipur BookMark: South Asia’s biggest Publishing conclave, the prestigious Jaipur BookMark, returns to the annual Jaipur Literature Festival with its ninth edition, bringing together publishers, editors, literary agents, writers, translators and Booksellers from across the world.

‘Friend of the Festival’ Experience: While the Festival is open to all, a specially-curated ‘FOF’ package promises an unmatched experience of the Festival including access to an exclusive and well-appointed Festival Lounge where FOFs can relax, network, and occasionally meet speakers too over tea, coffee , or lunch; exclusive sessions with priority seating; evening Cocktails and dinner, invites to the Jaipur Music Stage, the Heritage Evening at Amer Fort and the coveted Writers’ Ball. The

Book-signings and an opportunity to meet your favorite authors: For all literature enthusiasts, the Jaipur Literature Festival offers the perfect opportunity to meet your favorite authors in person. Besides attending sessions and book launches, the Festival also has book-signing kiosks at all Venues where you can grab that rare signed copy and earn bragging rights!

