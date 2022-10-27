Jaipur Literature Festival 2023 to bring in some of the world’s best fiction writers

MUMBAI, OCTOBER 26, 2022 (GPN): The magic of fiction is such that it has the power to transport the Reader through the Sheer artistry and power of storytelling. The 16th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival celebrates the power of Imagination with a Distinguished list of fiction writers from across the globe.

The Festival is scheduled to run from 19th- 23rd January, 2023 at Hotel Clarks Amer, Jaipur. As we celebrate the diverse repertoire of Indian and foreign languages ​​at the Festival, some of the world’s best fiction writers will explore the exciting themes, riveting plots and a range of compelling characters that feature in their writing.

The second list of speakers, announced today, has some of the world’s most critically acclaimed fiction writers, including the International Booker Prize Winner Geetanjali Shree, Amish, Amit Chaudhuri, Andrew Altschul, Anu Singh Choudhary, Anukrti Upadhyay, Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, Christopher Kloeble, and Deepti Kapoor, among others. The list continues with more thought-provoking speakers including Elaine Canning, Era Tak, Hannah Rothschild, Tripti Pandey, Jamil Jan Kochai, Janice Pariat and Katherine Rundell.

The Festival will also feature best-selling historians & novelists Katie Hickman; author Kiran Manral; award-winning International author Manjiri Prabhu; Writer Marlon James; author Hello Mir; Festival Co-Director & Sahitya Akademi awardee Namita Gokhale; former India’s Ambassador to the United States and author, Navtej Sarna; bilingual author Sudha Murthy and Writer and literary Translator Tiffany Tsao.

The previously announced list of speakers includes renowned authors like Nobel Prize Winner Abdulrazak Gurnah, 2022 Booker Prize Winner Shehan Karunatilaka and Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar awardee Tanuj Solankialong with authors like Ashok Ferrey, Ashwin Sanghi, Avinuo Kire, Bernardine Evaristo, Chigozie Obioma, Howard Jacobson, NoViolet Bulawayopoets Jerry Pinto, novelist & filmmaker Ruth Ozekiand Writer & journalist Vauhini Vara.

The Jaipur Literature Festival has been the Flagship festival for all the literature-lovers across India and abroad. This year, audiences will get to savor the Festival’s signature sessions, music stage, the Festival Buzzar, food Stalls and much more while celebrating the power of words at its much-awaited 16th Edition.Ends

About Jaipur Literature Festival:

Described as the ‘greatest literary show on Earth’, the Jaipur Literature Festival is a sumptuous feast of ideas.

The past decade has seen it transform into a global literary phenomenon having hosted over 5,000 speakers and artists and welcoming over a million book lovers from across India and the globe.

Our core values ​​remain unchanged: to serve as a democratic, non-aligned platform offering free and fair access.

Every year, the Festival brings together a diverse mix of the world’s Greatest writers, thinkers, humanitarians, politicians, business leaders and entertainers on one stage to Champion the freedom to express and Engage in thoughtful debate and dialogue.

Writers and Festival Directors Namita Gokhale and William Dalrymple, alongside producer Teamwork Arts, invite speakers to take part in the five-day program set against the backdrop of Rajasthan’s stunning cultural heritage.

Past speakers have ranged from Nobel Laureates JM Coetzee, Orhan Pamuk, Malala Yousafzai, Muhammad Yunus and Joseph Stiglitz; Man Booker Prize winners Ben Okri, Douglas Stuart, Margaret Atwood and Paul Beatty; Sahitya Akademi winners Gulzar, Javed Akhtar, MT Vasudevan Nair, as well as the late Girish Karnad, Mahasweta Devi and UR Ananthamurthy; along with literary superstars including Amish Tripathi, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Vikram Seth. An annual event that goes beyond literature, the Festival has also Hosted Amartya Sen, Amitabh Bachchan, the late APJ Abdul Kalam, Bill Gates, His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, Oprah Winfrey, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stephen Fry, Thomas Piketty and former president of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai.

The Jaipur Literature Festival is a Flagship event of Teamwork Arts, which produces it along with over 25 highly acclaimed Performing arts, visual arts and literary festivals across more than 40 cities globally.

Website: www.jaipurliteraturefestival.org

About Teamwork Arts:

Teamwork Arts is a highly versatile production company with roots in the performing arts, social action and the corporate world. For over 30 years, Teamwork Arts has taken India to the world and brought the world to India, presenting the finest of Indian performers, writers, change makers and visual artists in the knowledge and arts space in India and abroad. Every year, we produce over 33 Festivals in 42 cities and 17 countries in the fields of Performing & visual arts and literature. We produce the world’s largest literary gathering: the annual Jaipur Literature Festival; JLF international now travels to the US, UK, Canada, Australia and the Maldives and soon in Europe.

Even amidst the upheaval and unsettling times of 2020 and through 2021, Teamwork Arts successfully launched the digital series, ‘JLF Brave New World’ and ‘Words Are Bridges’, which were viewed by over 4.8 million people in their first season. Through its digital avatar, the Jaipur Literature Festival reached over 27 million viewers in January 2021. Our initiative ‘Art Matters’ empowers Artistes across India to Collaborate across genres by commissioning them to create new works thereby effecting change & raising awareness. The digital series ‘Be Inspired’ was launched in 2021 – a series that crystal-gazes into the future with conversations on science, technology, innovation, environment and more.