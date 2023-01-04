Jaipur Literature Festival 2023 Things To Look Out For

The world’s most charismatic literary show, the iconic Jaipur Literature Festival, is all set to run its sixteenth edition from 19th to 23rd January, 2023. The five-day literary extravaganza Promises to bring together a Stellar line-up of speakers, Writers and thinkers from India and across the world at Hotel Clarks Amer, Jaipur.

This year too, like every year, the Festival will infuse the Pink City with the infectious enthusiasm that books, ideas and discourse bring, along with the dynamic energy of its customary music, merchandise, food and ancillary events.

During the Festival days, one could walk through the bustling Festival Buzzar with its range of artisanal and handcrafted offerings, explore an array of food at the food stalls, browse at the Festival Bookstore which has works by all the programmed authors and more, attend Jaipur Music Stage, a world music extravaganza that happens in the evenings, register at Jaipur BookMark, where the book trade converges to talk business. One could also buy a ‘Friend of the Festival’ package for a special experience that includes privileges and benefits.

Here are some Highlights from the Festival that truly make it the ‘greatest literary show on Earth’.

Listen to some of the Greatest Minds of the world: Jaipur Literature Festival hosts some of the world’s best literary Minds and brings them together for discussions and interactions spanning fiction, poetry, economics, history, geopolitics, environment, entertainment, AI, science and tech and more.

Heritage Evening: The Festival will also host a fascinating Heritage Evening at the historic Amer Fort with a mesmerizing performance by Āhuti-the Nrityagram Dance Ensemble in Collaboration with the Chitrasena Dance Company, one of the leading practitioners of the Jaipur Gharana of Kathak. They will perform Kandyan and Odissi dance traditions characterized by stunning visuals, choreography and an evocative soundscape.

The Jaipur Music Stage: The exhilarating Jaipur Music Stage will bring in a range of power-packed musicians to the literary extravaganza. The Music Stage will be a 3-day program, set to run from 19th- 21st January, featuring a range of celebrated Artistes from all around the globe, including the Fusion band Pakshee; contemporary electronic music production house Lifafa; Rhythms of India featuring BC Manjunath, Darshan Doshi, Nathu Lal Solanki, Pramath Kiran, and Praveen D Rao; the trans-cultural musical

factory of ideas Peter Cat Recording Company (PCRC), Neo-classical band Shadow and Light, and Neo-Folk Fusion band Kabir Café.