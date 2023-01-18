Jaipur Literature Festival 2023 Set For Grand Opening

Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) kick starts Tomorrow at Hotel Clarks Amer, Jaipur, with ABP Live as a media partner. Widely considered the premier celebration of literature worldwide, JLF will continue until January 23. The 16th edition of JLF will feature a diverse array of speakers, including recipients of major awards like the Nobel and the Booker, and cover a range of subjects such as climate justice, Women’s writing, crime fiction, memoirs, translation, poetry, economics, and more.

The festival will feature sessions in 21 Indian and 14 international languages ​​across 5 venues. With over 350 speakers from various nationalities, audiences can expect a wide range of perspectives and discussions.

Namita Gokhale, Founder & Co-Director of the Jaipur Literature Festival, said: “The Jaipur Literature Festival 2023 affirms Joy and creativity through books, ideas and shared narratives. We have some of the greatest writers in the world as well as new and emergent voices. It is a beacon of hope and belief in our fragile world.”

William Dalrymple, author, historian and Founder & Co-director of the Jaipur Literature Festival, said: “Over the years, the annual Jaipur Literature Festival has hosted over 5000 speakers and welcomed tens of millions of literature lovers from across India and the globe. Each edition of the Festival we try and raise the bar at this Kumbh Mela of literature, but 2023 will undoubtedly be our finest festival yet.”

We are proud to present almost all of the year’s most decorated writers. We have the winners of the Nobel, Booker, International Booker, Sahitya Akademi, Baillie Gifford, National Book Awards & Women’s Prize. This year once again we have brought together the world’s Greatest novelists and poets, historians and biographers, Scientists and economists, artists and art historians: a free-flowing Gathering of great literary Minds that is like a global super-university opening its Gates for anyone who wants to attend for five whole days,” Dalrymple added.

Sanjoy K Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts and producer of the Jaipur Literature Festival, said, “With our vision for 2023, we will examine and interrogate our changing world and explore different shades of opinion by invoking India’s rich literary heritage with Voices from across the literary landscape of the world.”