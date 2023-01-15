Jaipur Literature Festival 2023: Date, venue, registration and all you need to know

The official website for the Jaipur Literature Festival is jaipurliteraturefestival.org. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Described as one of the Greatest literary shows, the Jaipur Literature Festival is a sumptuous feast of ideas marked every year in Rajasthan.

News Jaipur Literature Festival 2023 will be held at Hotel Clarks in Amer, Jaipur.

Nobel laureate Writer Abdulrazak Gurnah will deliver the keynote address.

They won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2021.

New Delhi: The 16th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival is all set to start on January 19, 2023. The Jaipur Music Stage will host a variety of performers from around the world during the course of the five-day event. The festival will feature a diverse spectrum of writers, speakers, intellectuals, and humanitarians. There will be a Spectacular range of language diversity on display at the literary extravaganza, with 20 Indian and 14 international languages ​​being represented.

Date

This year, the Jaipur Literature Festival is scheduled to be held from January 19 to January 23, 2023, in the Pink City. It is a five-day event that will bring together guests from all over the world to mark the occasion. As per the information, major activities will begin at 9 am and conclude by 6 pm.

Venue

The Jaipur Literature Festival 2023 will be held at Hotel Clarks Amer, Jaipur, Rajasthan.

How to register?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Jaipur Literature Festival – jaipurliteraturefestival.org.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Register to Attend’ option.

Step 3: A new page will open.

Step 4: Select the package at your convenience.

Step 5: Read all the information properly.

Step 6: Fill in the registration form.

Step 7: Pay the registration fee.

Step 8: Click on the ‘Submit’ option.

Step 9: Download the entry slip for reference.

About Jaipur Literature Festival

After Indian-American Economist Abhijit Banerjee, who won the Nobel Prize in Economics with wife Esther Duflo in 2019, led the festival speakers last year, the Jaipur Literature Festival will see another Nobel laureate, Tanzanian-origin British author Abdulrazak Gurnah, on the opening day of the five-day event beginning on January 19 this year.

The past decade has seen it transform into a global literary phenomenon, having hosted nearly 2000 speakers and welcoming over a million book lovers from across India and the globe.

Over the past 15 years, the core values ​​of the event have remained unchanged: to serve as a democratic platform offering access to all. Every year, the festival brings together a diverse mix of the world’s Greatest writers, thinkers, humanitarians, politicians, business leaders, sports people, and entertainers on one stage to Champion the freedom to express and Engage in thoughtful debate and dialogue.