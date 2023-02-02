Jaime Love of Sonoma Arts Live

The Sonoma Cultural and Fine Arts Commission has selected a woman at the heart of the city’s theater scene as its 2023 Treasure Artist.

The annual Honor is bestowed in recognition of “outstanding achievement in a chosen artistic medium including the performing, visual, musical, literary and theater arts.”

This year’s honoree, Jaime Love, has dedicated herself to Sonoma’s theater community since she moved here nearly 30 years ago.

“When we moved to Sonoma, the first thing I did was go to the community center and asked if there was any theater in town,” Love said.

She spent the next five years at the Sonoma Community Center helping build up its theater program. She also co-founded Defying Gravity Gals and was involved in Wine, Women and Song — both local women’s theater groups.

Love went on to work with many other leaders in the theater community before starting Sonoma Arts Live in 2015.

All told, she’s been involved in roughly 50 local productions since she settled in the valley back in the ’90s — there’s hardly a single person in Sonoma’s theater community that hasn’t worked with her in some capacity.

She named acting in “Little Shop of Horrors,” with her husband in 2001 and Performing at Nicholson Ranch with Women, Wine and Song in 2007 as two of her favorite Sonoma theater experiences.

The Treasure artist is nominated to the commission by community members, who write letters in support of their chosen nominee. A total of 28 letters were written in support of Love. Many of them detailed appreciation for her bringing quality theater to Sonoma, being dedicated to her craft and Enhancing the community.

“I would like to nominate Jaime Love for Treasure Artist of the year. Jaime has totally committed her life to live theater and is passionate about making it available to our community. She works countless hours in all aspects of the productions, literally from sweeping the floors, working the ticket booth, has a costume rack in her garage, and finds locals to host out of town actors,” Allyson Etherington wrote in her letter to the commission .

“She has had a dramatic impact on our community by creating Sonoma Arts Live. By successfully enlisting the support of dedicated board members, subscribers and donors, Sonoma has had the benefit of experiencing world class stage productions year after year, season after season, many winning local and regional awards,” Jeni Nichols wrote.

“It was really heartwarming and emotional to read the letters people wrote,” Love said. “It was such an honor, and it was such an honor for the theater community as a whole.”

The theater community was hit hard during the Pandemic and is just now beginning to recover. Sonoma Arts Live came back in-person in September 2021, but its audience has been more hesitant to rush back to the theater.

Love kept things moving by ordering green screens and putting on Zoom plays, and they were able to purchase high-tech air purifiers to make the return to the stage more comfortable for actors and patrons.

Her unwavering passion for art is part of the reason she was an easy choice for the commission.

She was getting ready to watch a movie with some friends Jan. 26 when she got a call form Steve Hagstrom, the city’s commissioner on the Cultural and Fine Arts Commission, telling her she was chosen as this year’s Treasure artist.

“I’ve known Jaime for over 10 years. I have worked with her as a lighting and sound designer. I was also the Director of Events at the Sonoma Community Center for many years. So, I know Jaime Love as a Performer, Executive Director, and Artistic Director—The common thread that ties her many hats is her passion for live theater,” Hagstrom said.

“It’s because of Jaime Love’s passion that the City of Sonoma has such a thriving theater community with extremely high production values. I fully expect that she will continue to entertain audiences, challenge actors and inspire the Artistic Team for many years to come. A true Treasure Artist. Sonoma is lucky to have her.”

Sonoma Arts Live will have its debut performance of “Sidekicked,” a one-woman show following Ethel Merts, the housecoat-wearing sidekick to America’s favorite sitcom star on “I Love Lucy.” The play opens Friday and will run through Feb. 19.

Find out more about the event and purchase tickets at sonomaartslive.org. Sonoma Arts Live performs at the Sonoma Community Center, Andrews Hall on the Rotary Stage, located at 276 E. Napa St.

