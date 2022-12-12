Jahmyr Gibbs NFL Draft 2023: Scouting report, prospect ranking, recruiting profile, more about Alabama RB

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as the college football season comes to a close and we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Gibbs, including his high school and college accolades, Scouting report and NFL prospect outlook.

Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.

Background



Age: 20

20 Year: Junior

Junior Height : 5-11

: 5-11 Weight : 200

: 200 Hometown : Dalton, Georgia

: Dalton, Georgia Interesting facts: Set Chattanooga metro area record with 420 rushing yards (also scored eight touchdowns) in only three Quarters in a game in 2019

Position: Well. 2 RB | Overall: Well. 14

high school: Dalton (Dalton, Georgia)

Class: 2020

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9652)

National: 76 | RB: 8 | Georgia: 10

High school accolades: First team All-American (Sports Illustrated), second-team All-American (MaxPreps), two-time Georgia 6-A Offensive Player of the Year, Region 6-AAAAAA Player of the Year, two-time first-team all- state, All-America Bowl selection

Check out Jahmyr Gibbs’ full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.

College stats

Rushing stats:

2022 (Alabama) 11 136 850 6.3 7 2021 (Georgia Tech) 12 143 746 5.2 4 2020 (Georgia Tech) 7 89 460 5.2 4

Receiving stats:

2022 (Alabama) 11 42 378 9.0 3 2021 (Georgia Tech) 12 35 465 13.3 2 2020 (Georgia Tech) 7 24 303 12.6 3

College Accolades

Honors

2021 (Georgia Tech): First-team All-ACC all-purpose back, second-team All-ACC specialist and third-team All-ACC running back

2020 (Georgia Tech): Honorable mention All-ACC

2020 (Georgia Tech): Second-team freshman All-American (The Athletic)

Notable statistics

2021 (Georgia Tech): Second in school history in single-season total yards (1,805)

Scouting report

“While many may not have been familiar with Gibbs’ work at Georgia Tech, he had shown his capabilities in two years with the Yellow Jackets, but now he is doing it on a grander stage. In the run game, the Georgia native shows an ability to get up to speed quickly and the vision necessary to capitalize on blocks. He fights through contact and plays with good balance. Gibbs lays it all on the line each play and covers the ball through traffic. The Crimson Tide running back is a bit lighter than the modern-day prototype, but his contributions in the pass game make him a Threat lined up anywhere in the foundation.” — CBS Sports NFL Draft Analyst Josh Edwards (Nov. 10)