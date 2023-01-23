Jahmal Fenner steps down as football Coach at LBJ. Is UT job next?

After raising LBJ’s football program to new heights, Jahmal Fenner has stepped down as the Austin school district’s head football coach.

Fenner Resigned Monday to pursue other career opportunities, the Coach confirmed to the American-Statesman. He’s been linked to the University of Texas football program, where former high school football Coach Chris Gilbert recently resigned as the Longhorns’ director of high school relations.

Fenner will leave a lasting legacy at LBJ. He took over the program in 2018 after the death of head Coach and Fenner’s mentor Andrew Jackson, and during his five years as head Coach he led LBJ to its most successful stretch in school history, including the program’s first berth in the 2021 Class 4A Division I title game. Overall, Fenner went 49-13 with 11 playoff wins at LBJ.

