Jahmai Mashack leads Tennessee basketball in win vs Florida Gulf Coast

Jahmai Mashack dashed down the court at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Tennessee basketball guard snuck behind Florida Gulf Coast guard Isaiah Thompson and stole the ball. He got his reward at the Offensive end: a Sudden cut from the wing into a vicious one-handed dunk to put Tennessee ahead by 20 during a defensive-driven night.

The No. 17 Vols (2-1) clamped down on FGCU (2-2) in their 81-48 win, holding the Eagles to 28.9% shooting and forcing 17 turnovers.

AP POLL:Where Tennessee basketball is ranked in the Associated Press Poll

ZAKAI ZEIGLER:Zakai Zeigler done starting for Tennessee basketball after Colorado loss, Rick Barnes says

Mashack had a career-high 10 points. Josiah-Jordan James and Olivier Nkamhoua led the Vols with 18 points each.

Tennessee got back to it defensively

FGCU’s Dakota Rivers skirted to the rim for a putback dunk with 12:50 to play in the first half. They tied it 9-9, then Tennessee turned it on defensively.

The Vols allowed two field goals in the rest of the half, an end-of-shot-clock 3-pointer and a layup. UT did not allow a field goal for the final 4:47. The Eagles were 2-for-15 shooting after Rivers’ dunk. The Vols didn’t relent after halftime.

Tennessee struggled in the second half defensively in its loss to Colorado, which drew Coach Rick Barnes’ ire.

Josiah-Jordan James is hot to start the season

James continues to dial in after returning from an offseason knee procedure. He was 4-for-6 on 3-pointers and is 10-for-19 from 3-point range this season.

James played 18 minutes in the season opener against Tennessee Tech and 27 against Colorado, which Barnes felt was too many as the senior progressed.

Male Plavsic did not play

Uros Plavsic did not play for Tennessee. The senior forward injured his right ankle in the first half against Colorado. They left with 12:32 before Halftime and did not return. He was on the UT bench Wednesday, but in sweats and not in uniform.

Plavsic has two points and two rebounds in 14 minutes.

Up next

Tennessee travels to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Vols open against Butler on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2).

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.