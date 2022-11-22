Jahmai Mashack accepted his role for Tennessee basketball and much more

Olivier Nkamhoua believes Jahmai Mashack is good at hearing hard truths. The Tennessee basketball guard apparently needed to hear one from himself about his role.

“I knew coming into the season that it wasn’t going to click automatically just cause I wanted it to,” Mashack said.

Message received. Mashack is all-in on who he is and what he needs to do for the No. 22 Vols (2-1), who open their three-game stretch in the Bahamas at the Battle 4 Atlantis against Butler (3-1) on Wednesday (7:30 pm ET, ESPN2).

AP POLL:Where Tennessee basketball is ranked in the Associated Press Poll

WIN VS FLORIDA GULF COAST:Tennessee basketball clamps Florida Gulf Coast in defensive-led 81-50 win

“I know that my role first-and-foremost is to play defense and I’m proud of that role,” Mashack said.

The sophomore guard is seeing the fruits of that truth: He played a career-high 23 minutes against Florida Gulf Coast on Nov. 16. He had a pair of steals, settled in offensively and had a career-best 10 points.

The 6-foot-4, 201-pound Mashack is averaging 18.7 minutes through three games after playing 4.4 minutes per game as a freshman — and that’s only the beginning, his teammates and coaches insist.

“His role will continue to grow because of the fact he can guard anybody on the court and is highly competitive,” Vols Coach Rick Barnes said.

Mashack, a four-star prospect in the 2021 class, admitted he was frustrated as a freshman trying to earn minutes. He was Amped up, but Flipped his Mindset in the offseason he said by spending time with God and talking with family, coaches and his teammates. He is thinking about how to contribute in every way instead of merely wanting it to happen.

It worked. Barnes has labeled Mashack as Tennessee’s most improved player consistently and it is starting to show. He had a career-high five rebounds against Colorado on Nov. 13. He had three steals and three assists against Tennessee Tech on Nov. 7.

He is in the thick of Tennessee’s rotation as one of the top two guards off the bench thanks to his defensive prowess. His two steals against FGCU both flashed his savvy as he read opponents, including an away-from-the-ball steal.

“He fits our standard perfectly,” Nkamhoua said. “They play defense hard. They want to score. He wants to guard. They want to win.”

Barnes declared again after the Vols throttled FGCU that Mashack has more to give offensively. The California native reworked his jumper during the offseason and Barnes believes the work will show itself in games soon.

Mashack has taken 15 shots through three games after 17 last season in 27 games. He did his damage at the rim against the Eagles with a highlight-reel dunk and a nifty reverse layup.

He quipped it would “be weird” if he expected to walk in and be the scorer on a team featuring players like Nkamhoua and guards Josiah-Jordan James, Santiago Vescovi and Zakai Zeigler. But he is learning his spots on the floor and how to do damage on both ends.

“I’m going to forever have that as a chip on my shoulder, but I just have to find the spots where I can come in and contribute,” Mashack said. “My teammates are getting more confidence in me offensively and I think it’s going to grow a lot from here.”

It’s already happening — and that’s big news for Tennessee.

“Jahmai is going to keep getting better here,” Nkamhoua said. “I think he is going to end up being a great Tennessee Vol. He already is.”

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.