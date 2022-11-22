Jahmai Mashack accepted his role for Tennessee basketball and much more

Olivier Nkamhoua believes Jahmai Mashack is good at hearing hard truths. The Tennessee basketball guard apparently needed to hear one from himself about his role.

“I knew coming into the season that it wasn’t going to click automatically just cause I wanted it to,” Mashack said.

Message received. Mashack is all-in on who he is and what he needs to do for the No. 22 Vols (2-1), who open their three-game stretch in the Bahamas at the Battle 4 Atlantis against Butler (3-1) on Wednesday (7:30 pm ET, ESPN2).

AP POLL:Where Tennessee basketball is ranked in the Associated Press Poll

WIN VS FLORIDA GULF COAST:Tennessee basketball clamps Florida Gulf Coast in defensive-led 81-50 win

“I know that my role first-and-foremost is to play defense and I’m proud of that role,” Mashack said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button