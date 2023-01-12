JAHC awarded a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – The Juneau Arts & Humanities Council has been chosen to receive funding from the National Endowment for the Arts from their Grants for Arts Projects program.

On January 10, 2023, the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) announced that Juneau Arts & Humanities Council (JAHC) has received a grant in the amount of $60,000 for Fiscal Year 2023.

The Grants for Arts Projects program funds a wide variety of arts projects and integration within the community through education and creation.

The NEA press release states, “A grant to Juneau Arts and Humanities Council in Alaska of $60,000 to support the Multidisciplinary Rock Aak’w Festival, a weekend-long, family-friendly, and inclusive festival presented by the council in partnership with the Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska. The event will showcase and celebrate the shared experiences of Performing arts of Indigenous people, including music, dance, and Storytelling artists, and will include workshops and masterclasses to instruct teachers on bringing the Indigenous cultures into their classrooms.”

The JAHC will be using this funding to support the Áak’w Rock Indigenous Music Festival, scheduled for September 21-23, 2023.

The festival is presented in partnership by the Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska and the JAHC, and showcases Indigenous music from around the world.

“As an organization in the heart of the Áak’w District, working with the Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska to Restore representation and uplift opportunities for artists is at the forefront of our goals. This event, as a family experience, is important for our community. Arts is a way to create lasting memories, and is the way in which Indigenous cultures around the world have centered as the foundation of education, community building, well-being, and more. The Áak’w Rock Festival is an opportunity to showcase this brilliance. This recognition and support from the National Endowment for the Arts is imperative to achieving these goals. Gunalchéesh,” said Arts Education Director, Saan Jeen, Jennifer Quinto.

For more information about Áak’w Rock Indigenous Music Festival, visit: https://aakwrockfest.com/.