Jaguars vs. Texans odds, picks, line, how to watch, live stream, start time: 2022 Week 17 NFL predictions

Following the Jacksonville Jaguars’ (7-8) win at Tennessee in Week 14, defensive back Andrew Wingard coined the phrase “It was always the Jags,” which has since caught on in a big way with teammates and fans. However, for the past four seasons, it’s always been the Houston Texans (2-12-1) when it comes to the matchup between the AFC South rivals, and Houston will look to keep it that way in Week 17 on CBS and Paramount+. The Texans have already defeated the Jaguars once this season in Week 5, and their defense held the Titans to just 272 yards of offense in their second win of the season last week.

Kickoff is set for 1 pm ET from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Jacksonville is favored by 3 points in the latest Texans vs. Jaguars odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 43. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can try for free for 7 days.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch your local NFL on CBS matchups and much more. The Essential Plan costs $4.99 per month to access Paramount’s catalog of movies and TV shows with limited advertisements, plus your live local NFL games, international soccer and more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing . You can try Paramount+ free for 7 days, so sign up now here.

How to watch Jaguars vs. Texans

Jaguars vs. Texans date: Sunday, Jan. 1

Jaguars vs. Texans time: 1 pm ET

Jaguars vs. Texans TV channel: CBS

Jaguars vs. Texans streaming: Paramount+ (try free for 7 days)

Week 17 NFL Picks for Texans vs. Jaguars

Before tuning into Sunday’s Jaguars vs. Texans game, you need to see the NFL Picks from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL Picks since its inception. The model enters Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season on an Incredible 158-113 run on top-rated NFL Picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL Picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Jaguars vs. Texans, the model is Backing the Under (43.5). Even though Houston is without its top rookies in running back Dameon Pierce and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., as well as wide receiver Nico Collins — who are all on injured reserve — the Texans have continued to give opponents fits. While the Jaguars have been hot, they are certainly a flawed team, and lost their most productive pass-rusher, Dawuane Smoot, for the season (achilles) last Thursday against the New York Jets. The week before that, left tackle Cam Robinson went down with a season-ending meniscus injury.

Houston’s offense is averaging just 278.9 yards per game, which ranks dead-last in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Jaguars held the Jets to just three points in their last outing. In addition, the Under is 4-1 in the last five meetings between these two teams in Houston. The model is projecting the Under hits in well over 50% of simulations in this AFC South rivalry.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS Sporting events, including the NFL, SEC on CBS, and so much more. You can try out Paramount+ for free for seven days.