Jaguars vs. Texans: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

Who’s Playing

Houston @ Jacksonville

Current Records: Houston 0-3-1; Jacksonville 2-2

What to Know

The Houston Texans are 10-2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars since November of 2016, and they’ll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Texans and Jacksonville will face off in an AFC South battle at 1 pm ET at TIAA Bank Field. Houston won both of their matches against Jacksonville last season (37-21 and 30-16) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

Houston came up short against the Los Angeles Chargers this past Sunday, falling 34-24. Despite the loss, Houston got a solid performance out of RB Dameon Pierce, who rushed for one TD and 131 yards on 14 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Pierce has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars came up short against the Philadelphia Eagles this past Sunday, falling 29-21. Jacksonville was up 14 to nothing at the end of the first quarter but couldn’t hold on to the lead. QB Trevor Lawrence had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite two touchdowns, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball four times with a passing completion percentage of only 47.83%. Lawrence ended up with a passer rating of 131.40.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We’ll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 pm ET

Sunday at 1 pm ET Where: TIAA Bank Field — Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field — Jacksonville, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: Paramount+ (one month free trial)

Paramount+ (one month free trial) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jaguars are a solid 7-point favorite against the Texans, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Jacksonville.