Jaguars vs. Jets NFL DFS: DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football Picks for Thursday Night Football

At the end of October, the Jacksonville Jaguars traded running back James Robinson to the New York Jets and moved forward with 2021 first-round pick Travis Etienne in their backfield. Since then, Etienne has run for 502 yards, three touchdowns and a 4.4 yards per carry average, while Robinson has played in just four games with 29 attempts for 85 yards. Etienne looks like the only back between the two fit for NFL DFS lineups on Thursday Night Football when the Jags visit the Jets, but how effective will he be?

Robinson has been a healthy scratch the last two Jets games, while Zonova Knight and Michael Carter have been the top two options in New York’s backfield. Knight appears to be the pick between the two in the NFL DFS player pool, but he was held to just 23 yards last weekend against the Lions. Before you make your NFL DFS Picks for Jaguars vs. Jets on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Jaguars vs. Jets

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS Picks for Thursday Night Football is Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Since the start of November, Lawrence has completed 70 percent of his passes for 1,680 yards and 14 touchdowns. His only interception during that run came last Sunday in Jacksonville’s come-from-behind win against Dallas, when he hit his hand on a Cowboys player’s helmet in the third quarter.

Even in Jacksonville’s miserable 2021-22 season, Lawrence had a decent showing against the Jets in Week 16, when he completed 66.67% of his passes for 280 yards. He also ran six times for 37 yards in the 26-21 loss. The Jaguars’ Offensive line has been strong in pass protection this year, but he has still picked up 239 yards and four touchdowns on 49 rushing attempts.

Another part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson. The rookie finished with four receptions for 98 yards last Sunday in a 20-17 defeat to Detroit. After Week 15, Wilson moved into the lead for Rookie receiving yards, with 966 on the year.

The Jets could be forced to go with Zach Wilson for a second-straight week at quarterback with Mike White’s status up in the air due to a rib injury that kept him off the field in Week 15. In Zach Wilson’s first run at QB this season , Garrett Wilson was still the team’s top wide receiver option and had 35 targets from Weeks 4 to 10, while Corey Davis was a distant second with 15. The Jaguars have given up the fourth-most passing yards in the league, which should benefit both Wilsons on Thursday. You can see the rest of McClure’s SNF DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Jets vs. Jaguars

