Jaguars vs. Commanders 2022 NFL Preview: Jaguars hopes for opening win

The Jacksonville Jaguars 2021 season ended with a sort of relief, as it was a miserable experience. While there was some excitement around Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence at the start of the season, it quickly waned as not only did the Rookie himself struggle, but the team as a whole.

The team fired head Coach Urban Meyer after just a handful of games as the Jaguars head coach, his first head coaching gig in the NFL, and it ended in absolute disaster. The team sputtered to a disappointing end and finally ended with another first overall pick.

On Sunday however, the Jaguars will take on the Washington Commanders to open the 2022 NFL season in what has a lot of promise, which the start of most seasons do. The Jaguars added a lot more talent to their roster, including picking up former Commanders Offensive lineman Brandon Scherff, wide receiver Christian Kirk and stand out first overall pick pass rusher Travon Walker.

The opening game looks promising for the Jaguars, despite our friends at DraftKings sportsbook having them as underdogs on the road. The good news is that the line has moved in the Jaguars’ favor, so it seems most people see them keeping the game close or even outright winning.