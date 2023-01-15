Jaguars vs. Chargers score: Trevor Lawrence leads 27-point comeback to down LA on Super Wild Card Weekend

The Jacksonville Jaguars came back from down 27-0 to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers on Super Wild Card Weekend, 31-30. After a rough start, Trevor Lawrence and the Jags embarked on a 24-3 second-half run, and completed the comeback with a 36-yard field goal from Riley Patterson as time expired.

It was a tale of two halves for the Jaguars, and Lawrence had about as rough a first half as one could have. On his first 16 passing attempts, the quarterback completed four to his teammates, and four to the Chargers. The former No. 1 overall pick was intercepted four times in the first half — three being recorded by Asante Samuel Jr. Lawrence became the fifth quarterback to throw three interceptions in a playoff quarter since 1991, but he was the first to do it in a first quarter. However, Lawrence came out of the halftime break rejuvenated.

Lawrence led three straight touchdown drives, and ran in a two-point conversion to trim the deficit to just two points with over five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. After the Jaguars defense forced a three-and-out, Lawrence got a chance to write his own ending. With the game on the line, they led the offense 61 yards down the field on 10 plays, and Patterson sent the ball through the uprights as the clock hit triple zeros.

