Jaguars up to 7th after blowout loss in Week 13

The Jacksonville Jaguars are inching closer to yet another offseason with a top 10 pick in the NFL Draft.

With five weeks left to play, the Jaguars are currently seventh in the 2023 NFL Draft order. Jacksonville is third out of the four teams with 4-8 records when it comes to the strength of schedule tiebreaker.

After the Jaguars’ Week 13 loss to the Detroit Lions, the draft order currently looks like this (strength of schedule in parentheses):

Houston Texans: 1-10-1 (.505) Chicago Bears: 3-10 (.575) Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos): 3-9 (.478) Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams): 3-9 (.498) Carolina Panthers: 4-8 (.449) Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans Saints): 4-8 (.500) Jacksonville Jaguars: 4-8 (.502) Arizona Cardinals: 4-8 (.510) Indianapolis Colts: 4-8-1 (.507) Atlanta Falcons: 5-8 (.444)

The in front of the Jaguars will change after the Monday night contest between the Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If New Orleans wins, Jacksonville will jump ahead of the Eagles and take ownership of the sixth pick. If Tampa Bay wins, the Eagles will climb one spot higher to fifth.

The Jaguars have no shortage of needs with wide receiver and tight end among the problem areas. However, after the Rout on Sunday, it’s hard to imagine Jacksonville isn’t plotting the ways it can improve its defense in the offseason.