Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence throws 4 first-half INTs vs. Chargers: Where does that rank all-time?
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw four first-half interceptions against the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card game. Here’s what you need to know:
- Lawrence joins Brian Hoyer and Dan Marino as the only NFL players since 1991 to turn it over four times in the first half of a playoff game.
- Lawrence is the second quarterback to throw four interceptions in the first half of a playoff game, joining the Broncos’ Craig Morton in Super Bowl XII.
- Since 1970, the most turnovers by a QB in their postseason debut is five.
- Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. intercepted three of Lawrence’s passes. He’s now tied for the second-most interceptions in a playoff game. At the time of his third pick, Samuel had caught more passes from Lawrence than any Jaguar.
The Athletic‘s instant analysis:
Jacksonville’s Meltdown
The Jaguars completely melted down in their first playoff game in five years, falling behind 27-7 at halftime.
Lawrence has thrown four interceptions in six possessions, and the Jaguars’ other pair of possessions were three-and-outs. They also muffed a punt to give the Chargers their last field goal.
Because of those turnovers, the Chargers have three scoring drives – two touchdowns and a field goal – that required less than 20 yards of offense. — Howe
Highlights
Asante Samuel Jr. has three picks already.
Trevor Lawrence has thrown four and the first half isn’t even over yet.
🎥 @NFL pic.twitter.com/dfUVYMVPI2
— The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) January 15, 2023
Two plays. Turnover. Touchdown. In 1:27.
The Chargers defense comes up with a takeaway to end the Jaguars’ first drive just as it gets started.
Austin Ekler punched it in for the score.
🎥 @NFL | @Chargerspic.twitter.com/kCj0KkFUNe
— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) January 15, 2023
Key stat
Lawrence is the first quarterback to throw four interceptions in his postseason debut since Hoyer for the Texans in the 2015 wild-card Playoffs against the Chiefs, per ESPN Stats and Info.
(Photo: Mark J. Rebilas / USA Today)
.