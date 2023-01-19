Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence owns a perfect 37-0 Saturday record that includes NFL, college and high school

Trevor Lawrence will put his perfect Saturday record on the line this weekend when the Jaguars face the Chiefs in the Divisional Playoffs at Arrowhead Stadium. His 37-0 record as a starting quarterback on Saturdays between his time at Cartersville High School (3-0), Clemson (32-0) and Jacksonville (2-0) is random, amazing and funny all at the same time.

“I take a lot of pride in it because we play on a Saturday again,” Lawrence said. “It is what it is. I don’t really think about that. I think about we’ve got to win this game to keep going, keep playing, keep our season alive. That’s what I think about, trying to go 38- 0 if you want to put it that way. About that streak or whatever, it’s honestly kind of a coincidence that I’ve had Saturday games at all three levels.”

The streak began with back-to-back state championships at Cartersville High School in 2015 and 2016, which were both played on Saturday, along with a Saturday showcase on ESPN in 2017.

The only games he lost at Clemson were in the College Football Playoffs — a Semifinal loss to Justin Fields and Ohio State on a Friday and a national Championship loss to Joe Burrow and LSU on a Monday.

He’s continued his perfect Saturday record in the NFL, as the Jaguars have won back-to-back must-win games on Saturday — in Week 18 against the Titans and a wild-card win against the Chargers.

Lawrence will now look to improve to 38-0 on Saturdays with a win at Kansas City, which is currently 8.5-point favorites over Jacksonville. If he does, he’d be the first NFL quarterback to win on three straight Saturdays since Jake Plummer in 2005.

As you can imagine, Lawrence’s perfect record on Saturday almost extends to the stat sheet, too. He has 97 touchdown passes and 18 interceptions between high school, college and the pros on Saturday.

Cartersville High School 3-0 Clemson Tigers 32-0 Jacksonville Jaguars 2-0

What does it all mean? Jaguars head Coach Doug Pederson’s reaction to the 37-0 record pretty much says it all:

Of course, a win on Saturday to punch their ticket to the AFC Championship game would be much bigger than the 38-0 mark.