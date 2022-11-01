Jaguars trade for suspended Falcons WR Calvin Ridley

Should Ridley be reinstated past a certain date, the 2023 fifth-round pick will turn into a sixth-rounder, per Rapoport. If Ridley makes the team in 2024, the second pick will be worth at least a fourth-rounder. A playing-time milestone converts the pick into a third-rounder and the Jaguars will give up a 2024 second-round pick if the team strikes a long-term deal with Ridley.

Jacksonville has since announced the trade.

“We are excited to welcome Calvin Ridley to our organization and the Duval community,” said Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke, via the team’s website. “This is an opportunity to add a proven playmaker to our already talented wide receiver room as we continue to build our roster for 2023 and beyond. We are looking forward to finishing strong this season and integrating Calvin into our program at the appropriate time.”

In March, Ridley was suspended through at least the 2022 season for betting on NFL games during the 2021 season when he was away from the club’s facility on the non-football illness list.

Ridley can petition for reinstatement on or after Feb. 15, 2023.

It’s a bold move for the Jags, who desperately needed to add speed and a receiver who could generate separation for Trevor Lawrence. While it won’t help the 2-6 Jags this season, it’s a 2023 play for a difference-making talent that Doug Pederson’s club lacked on the outside. Pairing the former first-round pick and Christian Kirk is a good start and should not stop the Jags from potentially adding another receiver in the draft.

Ridley’s future in Atlanta looked uncertain even before the year-long suspension. The 27-year-old stepped announced on Oct. 31, 2021, that he was stepping away from the team to focus on his “mental well-being”

Given Arthur Smith’s run-first, run-second, and, if possible, run-third offense, along with the assets invested in Drake London and Kyle Pitts, it seemed likely that the Falcons would trade Ridley at some point before the 2023 draft. Tuesday, they found a deal with Jacksonville they couldn’t pass up.