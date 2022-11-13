Jaguars surprise Chiefs with bold move on opening kickoff that no NFL team has pulled off in five years

If the Jaguars are going to have any chance of upsetting the Chiefs on Sunday, they’re likely going to have to throw a few surprises at Kansas City. Jacksonville Coach Doug Pederson seems well aware of that because he opened up the game with one.

On the opening kickoff, Pederson called for an onside kick, and the call couldn’t have gone more perfectly for a Jacksonville team that ended up recovering the ball. As you can see below, the Chiefs clearly had no idea the onside kick was coming.

That’s Jacksonville’s Riley Patterson pulling off the onside kick. They barely tapped it, then made sure it went 10 yards before jumping on it. The bold move by the Jaguars marked the first time since 2017 that a team has opened the game with an onside recovery.

If the Jags had been able to capitalize on the recovery, it probably would have given them some early momentum, but this is the Jaguars we’re talking about so, of course, the surprise recovery went to waste. After recovering the onside kick, the Jaguars ran five plays before punting the ball.

Although Pederson definitely made a bold call by trying the onside kick to open the game, he hasn’t been bold with every decision he’s made in the early going against the Chiefs. Midway through the first quarter, Jacksonville had a fourth-and-2 at Kansas City’s 44-yard line, but instead of going for it, Pederson called for a punt. Following the punt, it took the Chiefs exactly five plays to go 80 yards for the first touchdown of the game.

Kansas City has the early lead and if you want an up-to-date look at all the stats and the current score, be sure to click here so you can follow all the action between the Jaguars and Chiefs.