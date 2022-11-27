Jaguars mascot Wears Speedo vs. Ravens, prompting strong NFL Twitter reaction: ‘The most Florida thing you’ve ever seen’

The Jaguars are pulling out all the stops to try to beat the Ravens in Week 12. That includes putting a rather… interesting outfit on their mascot, Jaxson de Ville.

NFL fans first noticed de Ville’s strange attire during a Justin Tucker field goal attempt early in the game. They stood by the goalposts and appeared to be wearing minimal clothing.

Indeed, de Ville was clad only in an American flag Speedo.

the Jaguars mascot is naked 💀 pic.twitter.com/yJJk4Acbz7 — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) November 27, 2022

Despite this near-nude look, Justin Tucker wasn’t distracted by de Ville. He was able to make kicks of 27- and 29-yards to give the Ravens an early 6-0 lead.

It’s unclear exactly what prompted de Ville to wear only the Speedo on Sunday. There had been a pregame lightning delay that caused the game’s start to be moved to 1:25 pm ET, so perhaps the inclement weather prompted his choice.

That said, it isn’t the first time that the mascot has worn that garb. They did so during the team’s last home game, a 27-20 Week 9 win over the Raiders. And given that the Jaguars emerged with a 28-27 win over the Ravens in Week 12, the Jaguars may now view the outfit as good luck.

Either way, de Ville’s outfit captured the attention of NFL fans quickly, and he became a big-time talking point on Twitter. Many tweeted about his Speedo and speculated about why he was wearing it.

Is… Is the @Jaguars mascot wearing an American Flag speedo. Wow. Incredible. This gets us hyped for @USMNT vs Iran in the World Cup this Tuesday… happening on FOX btw! 😁 🇺🇸 @FOXSoccer pic.twitter.com/BSj4A37KaE — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 27, 2022

The Jaguars mascot had us speechless 😶 pic.twitter.com/YDmxw35XbF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 27, 2022

I think the Jaguars mascot is wearing an American Flag Speedo? pic.twitter.com/81yZWwphiO — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 27, 2022

the Jaguars mascot humping the air in his speedo was officially too much — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) November 27, 2022

today’s Jacksonville Jaguars mascot is the most Florida thing you’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/jmSIzTeUJK — Alex Thomas (@AlexThomas) November 27, 2022

And others acknowledged that they would have trouble erasing the Imaging of de Ville from their Minds as long as they live.