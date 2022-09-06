Jaguars head Coach Doug Pederson says RB James Robinson (Achilles) will play Sunday vs. Commanders

James Robinson’s road back from a torn Achilles leads directly to Week 1.

Jaguars Coach Doug Pederson told Reporters on Monday that Robinson will “definitely” play in Jacksonville’s Week 1 game at Washington on Sunday.

Fans shouldn’t expect Robinson to see a full workload in Week 1. Pederson told Reporters in late August he wouldn’t give Robinson a significant role upon returning, instead saying “I think you gradually increase his reps,” per ESPN.com.

Still, Monday’s news is encouraging for an offense that could use as many Playmakers as possible to surround second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Travis Etienne is back from his foot injury and has played a prominent role in Jacksonville’s offense when on the field during the preseason, and should be the team’s lead back Entering Week 1. Sprinkling in Robinson will only improve the Jaguars’ chances, though a two -headed backfield won’t be the best news for Fantasy owners.

Robinson rushed for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns in his first NFL season and took a step back in production in 2021, a season that proved to be dysfunctional across the organization. Pederson arrived to sort things out and get the Jaguars — especially Lawrence — back on track.