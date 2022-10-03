Jaguars Coach Doug Pederson gets a warm reception from Eagles players, fans in return to Philadelphia

Holdovers from Pederson’s time in Philly were emotional after the game discussing their former coach.

Said Offensive lineman Lane Johnson: “I spent a lot of my good years with Doug. I feel like he was the guy that was really Instrumental in bringing me back from the abyss, so to speak. Any time I was down or needed an encouraging word, he was there. You miss him. Anyone who comes in and wins a Championship and lays his heart on the line for the team, you have a tremendous amount of respect for.

“He’s a hell of a coach, a hell of a person.”

Pederson also spoke with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts after the game. The signal-caller credits his former Coach for his success, which has Hurts in the early season MVP discussion.

“I have a lot of respect for Doug as I’ve said all week,” Hurts said. “I told Doug, ‘I really appreciate you and have a lot of respect for you.’ And I told him, ‘I thank you because you’re the reason I’m here.’ I have a lot of love and respect for him. His way of coaching, his coaching style and the way he does things, the great things he’s doing in Jacksonville right now. I have a lot of respect for him and I wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

Pederson was asked whether returning to Philly on the opposing sideline brought back any memories.

“Once the game started, well,” they said. “It’s just a fact that you’re looking with a little different perspective on the other sideline. Obviously I spent a lot of time in that stadium. The fans were great today as expected. Just unfortunate for us.”