Jaguars claim ex-Rams running back Darrell Henderson off waivers

Darrell Henderson is leaving Los Angeles and bound for Duval.

The Jacksonville Jaguars claimed Henderson on Wednesday after he was waived on Tuesday by the Rams, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.

Henderson remains the Rams’ leading rusher for the season upon his departure, having run for a meager 283 yards on 70 carries in 10 games (seven starts), which serves as evidence to LA’s struggles on the ground and the surprise that came with Henderson being cut loose. Nevertheless, Henderson will move on from the NFL’s 31st-ranked rushing offense to the No. 7 rushing offense in Jacksonville.

A 2019 NFL Draft third-round selection of the Rams, Henderson should compliment the dynamic Travis Etienne well in the Jaguars backfield, offering a change of pace and an option to earn hard yards up the middle for the Jags. Through three-plus seasons and 50 games with the Rams, Henderson has rushed for 1,742 yards and 13 touchdowns on 396 carries (4.4 yards per attempt).

The Rams also waived linebacker Justin Hollins, who started five games for them this season, on Tuesday and he was claimed Wednesday by the Green Bay Packers.