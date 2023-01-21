Jaguars-Chiefs weather: Forecast, Fantasy football, betting impact

Update: It’s really coming down with a little over 30 minutes until game-time.

Update: The rain/snow mix has started up. It should be wet and cold for much of the game, but the wind won’t be too bad.

The NFL’s Divisional round kicks off this weekend with the Jacksonville Jaguars traveling to face the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:30 pm ET as the game will air on NBC. Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally or on the over/under, it might be a helpful tiebreaker.

Weather for Jaguars vs. Chiefs in Divisional round

Forecast

It shouldn’t be surprising that both teams will prepare for chilly conditions come Saturday night. The high in Kansas City will be 38 during the day, with the low dropping to 30 degrees in the evening. Brief periods of rain and snow are expected throughout the day with a 60 percent chance of precipitation, with a 60 percent chance of snow showers at night. A moderate amount of wind is expected between 5 to 10 MPH.

Fantasy/betting implications

It’s not a secret that cold weather, mixed with potential rainfall and snow showers, makes throwing the ball to your receivers just a bit more difficult. While a quarterback dual between Trevor Lawrence and Patrick Mahomes has the potential makings of a high-scoring shootout, can we trust the former to perform in frigid conditions? Mahomes has an 8-3 playoff record with just two losses coming at home, but Lawrence just might have difficulty in overcoming a tough road playoff environment with the elements being an additional factor.

When these teams last met the combined point total was 44, as Mahomes threw for four touchdowns while Lawrence had two himself. Travis Etienne Jr. had just 45 yards on the ground back in Week 10, but he could struggle even more versus Kansas City’s seventh-ranked run defense now that the weather could prove to be an obstacle. Kansas City’s plethora of Offensive Playmakers seems like a safe bet to roll with in DFS, but for those leaning on Jacksonville, it may require some due diligence to ensure you are starting the surefire contributors.