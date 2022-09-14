Jaguars among lowest ranked teams after Week 1

The Jacksonville Jaguars picked first overall in the 2021 and 2022 NFL Drafts. So it’s not exactly a shock that pundits weren’t impressed by the team when it opened the 2022 regular season with a 28-22 loss to the Washington Commanders.

There were plenty of good signs Sunday. First overall pick Travon Walker recorded a sack and an interception in his NFL debut, and prized free agent acquisition Christian Kirk looked like the big play machine the Jaguars hoped for when they signed him.

But Trevor Lawrence had an up-and-down day and the Jaguars defense couldn’t cling to an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter and instead allowed back-to-back Carson Wentz-led touchdown drives.

Here’s what the experts thought of the Jaguars’ regular season debut:

Touchdown Wire (Mark Lane)



Jaguars ranking: 29

It is kind of surprising the Jaguars led at any point of their 28-22 loss at Washington given they were 3-12 on third down, 2-5 in the red zone, and 1-3 in goal-to-go situations. Doug Pederson still has work to do, but signs of a turnaround are present as they won the turnover battle 3-1 against Washington.

USA Today (Nate Davis)



Jaguars ranking: 25

Last year’s first-rounders (QB Trevor Lawrence, RB Travis Etienne) need to step it up soon, but this year’s first-rounders (OLB Travon Walker, LB Devin Lloyd) came out smoking.

NFL.com (Dan Hanzus)



Jaguars ranking: 31

The Jaguars looked like a more professional operation than the one that debuted with Urban Meyer last year (low bar alert!), but Sunday was a reminder the team has to learn how to win. Trevor Lawrence flashed traits of a franchise cornerstone, but his fourth-quarter interception was another example of the young quarterback trying to force the issue rather than live for another down. That was Lawrence’s only turnover on the day, although he also missed an open Travis Etienne on a would-be touchdown in what was an uneven performance overall. Etienne would later drop a walk-in touchdown pass on fourth-and-goal. That kind of day for the Jags, who profile as a frisky but frustrating product.

ESPN (Michael DiRocco)



Jaguars ranking: 31

How about a sack and an interception to go along with three tackles for the No. 1 overall pick in his debut? The interception was pretty impressive: He stopped his pass rush when he saw Antonio Gibson out of the corner of his eye slide in behind him, moved to his left and extended his arms to grab Carson Wentz’s pass. Walker returned the interception to the 11-yard line and the Jaguars scored on the next play to take a 22-14 fourth-quarter lead. Walker said after the game a No. 1 overall pick is expected to make big plays, and he needs to make more of them.

Pro Football Talk (Mike Florio)



Jaguars ranking: 31

The good news is that Doug Pederson was on the plane back to Jacksonville.

CBS Sports (Pete Prisco)



Jaguars ranking: 28

They had their chances against Washington, but they just couldn’t get a late fourth-quarter stop when it was needed. The offense has to be better.

Yahoo Sports (Frank Schwab)



Jaguars ranking: 30

Maybe Trevor Lawrence just isn’t going to be as good as advertised. He missed a few passes, most notably an easy touchdown to Travis Etienne in the first quarter, that would have changed a game that the Jaguars lost by six points. Lawerence still has the benefit of the doubt on his side after a lost rookie season with a bad coach, but it would be nice if he showed more to start his second season.

Sports Illustrated (Conor Orr)



Jaguars ranking: 26

