JAGS ADVANCE! Augusta Volleyball Downs UNC Pembroke 3-1 in First Round of NCAA Tournament

WINGATE, NC – The Augusta University Women’s volleyball team defeated the UNC Pembroke Braves in the first round of the 2022 Southeast Regional Championships. Moving on to the round of 32, the Jaguars (25-7) will face PBC Tournament foe Flagler Tomorrow at 5:00pm.

Augusta jumped out to an early 9-4 lead before a scoring run from brought the score 10 12-13. Back-to-back kills from Kayli Cleaver and Abigail Breeden sparked a three-point run and forced UNC Pembroke to take its first timeout of the set. Augusta would stay solidly in control of the first set, carding an impressive .306 hitting percentage.

The Braves capitalized on Jaguar errors in the second set, limiting Augusta to a .027 hitting percentage, their lowest of the season. The Braves carded 13 kills and just five errors while Augusta had eight kills and seven errors in the set. The third set proved to be a battle, with neither team leading by more than three points for the length of the set. In the fourth and final set of the day, Augusta showed why they are the second ranked team in the region, blasting 15 kills on 29 attempts for an impressive .414 hitting percentage.

The Jaguars were led by Madelyn Eden’s 11 kills, .364 hitting percentage, and two blocks. Jazmyn Wheeler turned in yet another double-double, carding 10 kills and 13 digs to go along with two service aces. Alexis Diaz-Infante had nine kills in the match, leading all blockers with six blocks for the afternoon. Kayli Cleaver had eight kills and 3 blocks.

Dariana Luna led the defensive effort with 19 digs, yet four total Jaguars turned in double-digit dig numbers. Kiera Barr, Samantha Zittrauer, and Jazmyn Wheeler all tallied double-figure digs.

Zittrauer dished 24 assists for Augusta.

Augusta is 6-4 in its last 10 matchups against Flagler, winning their last match against the Saints 3-0 in October.

Live video and stats can be found at augustajags.com