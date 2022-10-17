Jaglan leads USF Men’s Golf at Quail Valley Intercollegiate

VERO BEACH (October 17, 2022) – Sophomore Shubham Jaglan fired a season-best 208 to lead the University of South Florida men’s golf team at the Quail Valley Intercollegiate Invitational which concluded on Tuesday at Quail Valley Golf Club. Jaglan tied for 14th place individually while the Bulls finished ninth overall in the 16-team field.

Jaglan’s final score of 208 (-8) was just one shot off his career best and netted his second top 25 finish of the season. Jaglan shot under par in all three rounds with scores of 71 (-1), 69 (-3) and 68 (-4), respectively.

South Florida’s collective score of 840 (-24) was a 54-hole low for the team this season. North Florida won the tournament with a score of 825 (-39).

Sam Nicholson and Jake Peacock were right behind their teammate with final scores of 209 (-7) to tie for 23rd individually. Nicholson’s outing was highlighted by an eagle on the par-5 third hole (622 yards) in Tuesday’s final round. Peacock led all golfers in the 84-player field with 20 total birdies over three rounds.

Runchanapong Youprayong tied for 62nd with a total score of 217 (+1) and freshman Nino Palmquist carded a 223 (+7) to place 80th.

Sophomore Chase Gullikson competed as an individual and scored a 229 (+13). Gullikson eagled the par-5 10th hole (565 yards) in Monday’s opening round.

Up Next

The Bulls wrap up the fall portion of their season at the Cal Poly Collegiate on October 31-November 1 in Carmel-By-The-Sea, California.

About USF Men’s Golf

The USF men’s golf program has captured 17 conference titles, including in 2021, and has seen players earn 19 All-America honors. The Bulls have won five of the last six American Athletic Conference Tournament Championships in wire-to-wire fashion, winning four consecutively from 2015-18. The Bulls have had four individual conference champions, including Albin Bergstrom in 2021, and gone on to earn eight straight NCAA Regionals appearances, including a 6th place finish in NCAA Championship match-play in 2015. USF is led by Steve Bradleywho has been named American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year five times since taking over the program in 2014. The Bulls have posted 20 tournament wins under Bradley Entering the 2022-23 season, by far the most under any Coach in program history.

Follow @USFMGolf on Twitter for the latest information regarding the program.

– #GoBulls –