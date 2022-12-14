Jaelin Llewellyn discusses his knee injury, future with Michigan basketball

ANN ARBOR — Jaelin Llewellyn has been down this road before. The pain. The uncertainty. The fight to return to the game they love.

For the second time in his college basketball career, Llewellyn has suffered a major injury.

“It’s not what I wanted from this year,” he said on Tuesday. “I wanted to be able to play the rest of the season with these guys. I’ve been in a long rehab situation before so I’ll be able to bounce back.”

A graduate transfer from Princeton, Llewellyn was injured in his eighth game with Michigan, on Dec. 4 against Kentucky. With a little under nine minutes left in the game, played at the O2 Arena in London, he had the ball in his hands with the shot clock winding down, as starting point guards often do. They gathered for a jump shot.

“It felt like something popped right when I planted. I kind of knew what had happened. It was definitely a shock factor, and it was painful as well.”

Llewellyn stayed on the court for a while before getting helped off. He’d torn his ACL. Three days later, Michigan announced he’d miss the remainder of the season. Head Coach Juwan Howard was “devastated.”

The days since have been “all right,” Llewellyn said. “Not too good, not too bad. Just trying to get through the beginning stages. My teammates have been great supports for me. A lot of people have reached out and wished me well. I’m hopeful to keep working throughout this rehab process.”

That process has started with strength work on his quadriceps in advance of a surgery that will likely take place the first week in January.

Llewellyn was averaging 26.4 minutes, seven points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 31 percent from the field and 19 percent (5-for-17) from 3.

Michigan Assistant Phil Martelli, in an appearance on the “Inside Michigan Basketball” radio show on Monday night, said Llewellyn had started to look like his Princeton self in the days leading up to the Kentucky game.

“He was tentative early on, trying to find his way. It Clicked one day in practice. Juwan challenged him. They did answer that challenge.”

Unfortunately, they won’t get to see it through — at least not this season. He could petition for a medical redshirt and potentially play next season.

“I’m not sure yet,” Llewellyn said when asked about that possibility. “I’m taking things day by day. I’ve got a long road ahead of me and I don’t want to get too far ahead in the future.”

He’s got experience with this sort of thing. In 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic that would eliminate Ivy League basketball for the 2020-21 season, Llewellyn Tore his Achilles on his first day back inside a gym.

“I was working full-time and doing school online. I got through that. This is another opportunity to go through something similar but with less going on. I can learn from that first experience and take the good from it and try to improve on the bad days.”

Llewellyn has been attending practices, with the goal of being “the team’s biggest supporter.” He hopes to continue to mentor his teammates, particularly freshman point guard Dug McDaniel.

Llewellyn watched McDaniel and the Wolverines, in their first game without him, carve up Minnesota on Thursday.

“Watching the game was great. They came out with great energy. Dug had a great game. I think it was what this team really needed. They came out and threw the first punch and put them away early.”

Llewellyn didn’t make the trip, but it seems like he’ll be on the bench on Saturday when Michigan hosts Lipscomb.

“Even though I can’t be out there on the court, I’ve played a bunch of college basketball and can provide insight. Just telling guys what I see out there. When you watch from the sideline you can notice more things sometimes. Just being as involved as I can be.”