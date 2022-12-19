Jaedyn Shaw for Chipotle US Soccer Young Female Player of the Year

Forward Jaedyn Shaw has been Nominated for the 2022 Chipotle US Young Female Player of the Year award, closing out a memorable 2022 in which the now-18-year-old represented the USA at the Under-20 FIFA Women’s World Cup and made history in the NWSL.



As the US Women’s Youth National Team programming returned from its COVID-imposed hiatus, the criteria to be eligible for the 2022 US Soccer Young Female Player of the Year returned: any player who played at least one full international match for any of the USA’s Women’s Youth National Teams are eligible for the award. With two Concacaf Qualifying tournaments and both the FIFA U-17 and U-20 Women’s World Cups held in 2022, several excellent candidates emerged. Players can win the US Soccer Young Female Player of the Year Award only once.



While Nominees for all Awards are selected by US Soccer’s technical staff, fans will once again have the opportunity to vote on select Player of the Year Awards, with the fan vote comprising 15% of the total vote. Voting for the Awards starts Thursday, Dec. 15 at 11:00 am ET and closes on Dec. 22 at 11:59 pm ET. The winners will be announced in the weeks that follow.

Making the Case for Jaedyn Shaw for US Soccer Chipotle Young Female Player of the Year:

Shaw, who is age-eligible for the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, closed out 2022 with seven U-20 caps and three goals, scoring against Costa Rica, Mexico and the Netherlands, the latter two to help the USA win the Sud Ladies Cup in Aubagne France.