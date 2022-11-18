Jae Crowder receiving interest from the New York Knicks

Phoenix Suns Veteran Jae Crowder has been held out for a trade. It appears as if the New York Knicks are a team that is interested in acquiring his services.

Since the start of the season, Crowder has stood firm on his stance on being traded from the Suns. The veteran forward has been an impactful presence throughout his 10-year career, making his mark with each organization, seven in total.

A versatile forward who brings toughness and defensive ability, Crowder would be a welcome addition to any team. It seemed only a matter of time before the market for Crowder’s services started to heat up.

According to a recent report from NBA Insider Sam Amico, the New York Knicks are interested in acquiring Jae Crowder. Amico Stressed that a number of teams have been interested in Crowder:

“The Heat and Bucks are among those who have been linked to Crowder — with Ian Bagley last week reporting the Suns and Heat have spoken recently. The Knicks are also among the teams with an interest in Crowder, sources told Hoops Wire.”

New York Knicks rumored to be interested in Jae Crowder