Jae Crowder receiving interest from the New York Knicks
Phoenix Suns Veteran Jae Crowder has been held out for a trade. It appears as if the New York Knicks are a team that is interested in acquiring his services.
Since the start of the season, Crowder has stood firm on his stance on being traded from the Suns. The veteran forward has been an impactful presence throughout his 10-year career, making his mark with each organization, seven in total.
A versatile forward who brings toughness and defensive ability, Crowder would be a welcome addition to any team. It seemed only a matter of time before the market for Crowder’s services started to heat up.
According to a recent report from NBA Insider Sam Amico, the New York Knicks are interested in acquiring Jae Crowder. Amico Stressed that a number of teams have been interested in Crowder:
“The Heat and Bucks are among those who have been linked to Crowder — with Ian Bagley last week reporting the Suns and Heat have spoken recently. The Knicks are also among the teams with an interest in Crowder, sources told Hoops Wire.”
New York Knicks rumored to be interested in Jae Crowder
New York has started to find its groove as of late. The team has won three of its last four games and are set to take on the Golden State Warriors (6-9) on Friday night. The Knicks made noise this offseason with the signing of point guard Jalen Brunson, who played for the Dallas Mavericks.
Brunson has been outstanding for the team to start the year. He’s currently averaging 19.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game while shooting 49.3%.
Crowder is in the final year of his contract and is set to make just north of $10.1 million for the season. He will be a free agent at the end of the year.
