Jae Crowder May Be Traded, and He’d Be Glad to Rejoin the Miami Heat

Reports say that veteran winger Jae Crowder would be happy to go back to the Miami Heat if he were traded. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, “We hear Jae Crowder would welcome a return to the Heat and ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, although specifying neither the Heat nor any other club, stated the Phoenix Suns are “in trade conversations right now.”

On Crowder, many of them are focused. Currently on the market is the player known as Crowder. Crowder, 32, joined the organization in a midseason trade from the Memphis Grizzlies and made one last appearance with the Heat in the 2019–20 campaign.





During that time, he averaged 12 points and 5.6 rebounds per game while shooting 34.2 percent from the field in 31.4 minutes per game as a starter. He also assisted Miami in reaching the NBA Finals.

After that, he agreed to a three-year, $29.1 million contract with the Phoenix Suns, and while playing in the playoffs, he averaged 10.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, helping the club advance to the NBA Finals. When Phoenix lost to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the second round last year, Crowder’s three-point percentage, which had been 38 percent during the previous postseason, had fallen to 30.2 percent.

10.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 40.4 percent from the field, and 38.9 percent from three in 2020-21. Stats for the 2021-2022 season: 39.9 percent from the field, 34.8 percent from three-point range, 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists.

It would seem that the Suns are searching for a starting lineup boost, which is why they may be selling Crowder.

Jeremy Cluff of the Arizona Republic quotes Windhorst as saying, “The people I’m talking to don’t get the feeling that the Suns are hesitant to keep spending. Bojan Bogdanovic is up for sale by the Utah Jazz, and I wouldn’t be surprised if the Suns became involved in the discussions.

An obvious fit for Crowder would be the Heat, who would gain a gritty, 3-and-D wing to replace the lost PJ Tucker. The problem would be matching his $10.1 million deal and returning a player in whom the Suns had shown interest.

The $16.9 million salary of Duncan Robinson, for example, is something the Suns would be interested in. probably not. Given that Mikal Bridges and Devin Booker are currently occupying the starting slots on the wings, adding Victor Oladipo wouldn’t make much sense.

Heat and the Crowder May Be of Interest to Each Other

Although both the Heat and the Crowder may be of interest to each other, it would be difficult to find a match made in Heaven until a third club got involved.

Since the Suns are already subject to the luxury tax, it is unclear if they will be able to make additional purchases now that Robert Sarver has been suspended.

When asked about the Suns’ front office’s activity during the previous 30 days, Brian Windhorst said, “Active.” Additionally, this last week saw a lot of activity. It’s business as usual. Right now, they are having trade talks. Jae Crowder is the subject of several of them.

Jae Crowder is currently available on the market. Whether or not a deal for him will materialize between now and, that is something we will have to wait and watch. In the final year of his deal, Jae Crowder is a man.

They may Strike an agreement that would result in a higher profit. People I speak with do not perceive the Suns as being reluctant to invest. Possibly, they are spending more. Bojan Bogdanovic of the Utah Jazz is now up for sale, so it wouldn’t surprise me if the Suns became engaged in the discussions. He’s being coveted by several teams. According to what I’ve been informed, a contract extension with Cam Johnson is also a topic of discussion.