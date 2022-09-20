Jae Crowder Available For Trade From Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns were looking to make a big splash this NBA offseason as they were involved in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes. But, with Durant and the Brooklyn Nets agreeing to continue their partnership, the Suns will have to look elsewhere when it comes to upgrading the roster via trade.

This is a team with a few needs with training camp starting up next week. The bench could use a little boost as their second unit was below average in numerous categories. That put a lot of pressure on the starting five to carry the load, and it eventually became too much as Phoenix bowed out of the postseason in the second round.

Thus far this offseason the team has lost more than it has acquired. They matched the offer sheet that Deandre Ayton signed with the Indiana Pacers, but the only player that they have brought in from outside of the organization is Damion Lee, formerly of the Golden State Warriors.

JaVale McGee, Aaron Holiday, and Frank Kaminsky all departed in free agency, weakening their second unit even further. If the Suns are going to make a trade to bolster that unit, Jae Crowder is someone to keep an eye on.

According to Brian Windhorst on ESPN’s “NBA Today” show, Crowder is someone that the Suns have made available on the trade market.

“Jae Crowder is a player who is available on the market right now,” Windhorst said

Crowder is the Quintessential 3-and-D wing player in the current NBA. He can play either forward spot and defend multiple positions while keeping opponents honest with his 3-point shooting prowess.

However, the Suns have a player who can do that in Cam Johnson. The difference is Johnson is nearly six years younger and eligible for a rookie extension. Phoenix needs to see if he can handle a starting spot and expanded role before committing long-term money to him.

The market for Crowder may not be robust after he struggled in the 2022 postseason. But, given his vast amount of playoff experience and track record, there are likely teams out there who would take a shot at adding him to the rotation.