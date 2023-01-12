Jaden Rashada update: Florida could lose QB over NIL issue, per report

Jaden Rashada turned heads when he flipped from Miami and committed to Florida recently, but now the 5-star quarterback’s pledge to the Gators could be in danger.

Florida appears to be on the brink of losing Rashada after an NIL agreement was not honored, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

That agreement is estimated to be worth around $13 million, per the report.

The report adds that the situation between Rashada and Florida is “beyond repair.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button