Jaden Rashada update: 5-star asks for release from Florida

Five-star quarterback Jaden Rashada has filed a request to be released from his National Letter of Intent to Florida, according to multiple reports.

Florida is expected to grant the player his release, allowing Rashada to enroll at another school and be eligible to play as a true freshman in the 2023 season.

The request is the latest turn in what has been a dramatic recruiting process for the California native.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button