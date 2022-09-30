Jade District Arts and Resources Fair Saturday – Montavilla News

The Jade District and APANO will host a special event from noon to 4 pm at Harrison Park on Saturday, October 1, 2022. The event, titled Heal, Unite, Gather: A Jade District Community Art and Resource Fair, is part of the group’s Resilience Series that grew out of the Pandemic response. This inclusive event will provide a mix of information, support materials, and artistic expression. Event Planners will provide Mandarin, Cantonese, Vietnamese, Somali, and Spanish interpretation services during the four-hour gathering.

The fair at 1931 SE 84th Avenue is free to attend, although the organizers have created an online registration page to calculate demand for the event. Family-friendly activities include Healing arts, refreshments, music, food boxes, raffle prizes, and a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic. People are encouraged to stop by and check out the offerings as even more activities are planned.

Support for the event comes from a Portland Bureau of Transportation’s (PBOT) Vibrant Spaces Grant and the City of Portland’s City Arts Program and the Regional Arts & Culture Council (RACC). Additional support comes from The East Portland Action Plan (EPAP) and other event partners.

Booths and Activities Include:

OHSU Vaccine Clinic

Friends of Noise Open Mic & Youth DJs

OHA Food Boxes

Face Painting

Paint a Pot & Succulent Planting

Tea Sharing and Appreciation with Artist Qi You

Raffle

Renter’s Rights Information from CAT

PPE from East County Community Health

Career and Education Classes through the PCC Opportunity Center

Community Services from AYCO

Resources from the Mental Health Coalition

Cover image design by Marin Jurgens, courtesy of APANO