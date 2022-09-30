Jade District Arts and Resources Fair Saturday – Montavilla News

The Jade District and APANO will host a special event from noon to 4 pm at Harrison Park on Saturday, October 1, 2022. The event, titled Heal, Unite, Gather: A Jade District Community Art and Resource Fair, is part of the group’s Resilience Series that grew out of the Pandemic response. This inclusive event will provide a mix of information, support materials, and artistic expression. Event Planners will provide Mandarin, Cantonese, Vietnamese, Somali, and Spanish interpretation services during the four-hour gathering.

The fair at 1931 SE 84th Avenue is free to attend, although the organizers have created an online registration page to calculate demand for the event. Family-friendly activities include Healing arts, refreshments, music, food boxes, raffle prizes, and a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic. People are encouraged to stop by and check out the offerings as even more activities are planned.

Support for the event comes from a Portland Bureau of Transportation’s (PBOT) Vibrant Spaces Grant and the City of Portland’s City Arts Program and the Regional Arts & Culture Council (RACC). Additional support comes from The East Portland Action Plan (EPAP) and other event partners.

Booths and Activities Include:

  • OHSU Vaccine Clinic
  • Friends of Noise Open Mic & Youth DJs
  • OHA Food Boxes
  • Face Painting
  • Paint a Pot & Succulent Planting
  • Tea Sharing and Appreciation with Artist Qi You
  • Raffle
  • Renter’s Rights Information from CAT
  • PPE from East County Community Health
  • Career and Education Classes through the PCC Opportunity Center
  • Community Services from AYCO
  • Resources from the Mental Health Coalition

Cover image design by Marin Jurgens, courtesy of APANO

