Jacquelyn Moore Breaks Women’s Volleyball Program Record

LOS ANGELES – On September 27, 2022, Lions middle blocker, Jacquelyn Moore broke the LMU Women’s volleyball program record for highest hitting percentage in a three-set match.

The Lions played the Portland Pilots Tuesday night and Moore was unstoppable. Moore finished the match with 18 attempts, 0 errors and a hitting percentage of .889. With that performance, Moore passed Dana Bragado’s record of .867% against Moorhead in September 1992. Moore also finished the match with 16 kills.

Other top performers include Cathy Petrissans, Julie Greer, Mardell Wrensch and Kealani Kimball.

The next chance to see Moore and the Women’s volleyball team play will be next week, Oct. 6 & Oct. 8, as they take on Pacific and Pepperdine at Gersten Pavilion.

