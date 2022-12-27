Jacque Vaughn believes in keeping it simple for Nets: ‘It’s about basketball’

Brooklyn Nets head Coach Jacque Vaughn high fives forward Royce O’Neale. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

After a drama-filled summer and tumultuous start to the season – both on and off the court – a nine-game winning streak has the Nets back around the top of the Eastern Conference.

Jacque Vaughnwho is 20-7 since he took after Steve Nash was fired seven games into the season, credits the team’s red-hot run to keeping the focus on basketball and simplifying the game.

“We stressed that when we came back as a group we kinda pledged to each other that it was gonna be about basketball and hopefully not let anything interfere, any outside noise interfere with that,” he said after Monday’s 125-117 win in Cleveland.

“We have not steered away from today is today. The most important part of today is we’re trying to win this ballgame,” Vaughn said before the game. “When we step into the gym every single day it’s about basketball. How we ‘re going to take care of each other on the floor, cover for each other on the floor, it’s about basketball.’

Kevin Durantwho moved past Tim Duncan into 15th place in the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 32 points on Monday, said the noise never got that loud from the outside world as “many Voices speaking on what we do inside our Locker room” don’t have any idea what really happens there.

“To be honest, I think we’ve always been about ball,” he said. “No disrespect to what you guys [the media] do, I think just the outside noise from the media and the fans just make it seem like we don’t care about the game or we are not focused on the task ahead, but I thought we’ve always been [focused]. It’s the fact that you don’t have much to talk about outside of the game, so that’s not adding to the discussion around our team.”

Durant acknowledged that Kyrie Irving linked on social media to an antisemitic video but said for the team the focus in the locker room had not waived from the game.

“But from us we’ve always been about the game,” he said. “We struggled early on, I’m not saying we didn’t struggle, but we always were focused on playing basketball. I think that other people were trying to look for stuff to put on our team, label our team, whatever. I know the Kyrie stuff may be what you’re talking about, but I feel like we’ve always been about the game, all of us.”

Story continues

While blocking out the noise is one thing, Vaughn also made note of some basketball-related changes he made.

“I am a simple person,” he said. “And really try to keep things simple. And so really Stressed what was going to be beneficial for our team. And whether that was the amount of time we spent in shootarounds, the amount of time we shaved [off] and kept our guys fresh, in order to give an extreme amount of effort when we play. And that was kind of the goal, we created a little momentum that way.

“We stripped our playbook down a little bit, we are simple in what we do, try to stress defensively three common things… have our guys play extremely free of mind. I think there’s something important to that if you’re going to ask your guys to play hard.”

Durant echoed Vaughn’s message about keeping things simple.

“What we did was simplify both ends of the basketball,” he added. “And shored up our roles individually, Coach [Vaughn] shored up our roles, and pretty much let us know each day what he needs from us, and I think that’s been the focus. So it’s not like, ‘Man, finally we got the noise out of our locker room and now we can play.’ I just think we’ve always been locked in on basketball and trying to help get this thing back on track.”