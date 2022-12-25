Jacoby Windmon coming back for the 2023 season

The final image of Jacoby Windmon in a Michigan State uniform will not be what transpired in the Michigan Stadium tunnel Oct. 29 after the Spartans’ loss to the Wolverines. Windmon on Saturday broke his silence about his future, announcing he will return to MSU for the 2023 season.

Windmon, who was one of seven MSU players criminally charged for their roles in a post-game fight with two Michigan players, arrived in East Lansing last January as a transfer from UNLV. The 2023 campaign will be Windmon’s fifth and final college season.

“Football has and will always be important to me,” Windmon wrote in a social media post announcing his decision. “My passion for the game is something I carry in my heart. This is such a great sport to play because it teaches you the lessons of life. It shows you how to control what you can control, and focus on the opportunities in front of you. Never think too far ahead or even in the past, but to always stay neutral through the good and bad.

“I am a firm believer in overcoming adversity because it does shape you into a better person. This is nothing new to me, adversity will always be something I embrace and overcome. Adversity is something special as everyone will face adversity at one point in life. It is all about how you respond when your back is against the wall.

“Although this year did not end how we wanted it to I do believe it is a part of building a program. Trust the process and everything else will work itself out. Before moving on to the next chapter of my life, there is some unfinished business. I believe my story in East Lansing is not over. Continuing my path to Greatness as a Spartan Dawg for another year while getting my degree is important to me. Let’s end this chapter on the right note along side with my Spartan Dawg family…

“See you in 2023!”

A New Orleans native, Windmon posted a 100-tackle season and earned All-Mountain West honors as a junior in 2021 as a linebacker at UNLV. He transferred to MSU expecting to play the same position with the possibility of rushing the passer off the edge because of his background as a defensive lineman. The Spartan coaching staff shifted Windmon to defensive end late in training camp, and he started at that spot for the first six games of the season, earning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors three times. He then moved back to linebacker for games against Wisconsin and Michigan before missing the final four games of the year while serving a suspension for the Michigan Stadium altercation.

Windmon finished sixth on MSU’s defense in tackles with 49. He also had 10.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and an interception.

