Jacobson Reflects on First Year at Jamestown Arts Center

JAMESTOWN, ND (NewsDakota.com) – Anna Jacobson says her first year at the Jamestown Arts Center has been eventful.

Jacobson was hired to fill the role of Director of Education and Exhibition in 2021. Her first job was helping take down the Jamestown Friends of the Fine Arts Annual Art Show with then Gallery Manager Sally Jepson.

A year later, she has now put up the 58th Annual Show which opened Thursday, Sept. 15.



The Langdon, North Dakota native says over 106 pieces now fill the Jamestown Arts Center.

Jacobson says all pieces are current within two years and come from artists across North Dakota as well as others from Minnesota and even California.

Another part of Jacobson’s role is arts education.

In the last year, she’s introduced unique classes such as the charcuterie making class, which was a popular draw. She added that she continues to learn about the community and what they like to see and do.

Some classes coming up include pasta making, family pottery, and zentagle.

If you’re interested in the current exhibit, classes, or future exhibits or events, you can visit jamestownarts.com.

