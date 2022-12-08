Jacob deGrom Goal for Texas Rangers: ‘World Series’

New Texas Rangers starter Jacob deGrom wasn’t shy about his expectations in his first press conference since signing a free-agent contract last week.

The former New York Mets starter — considered the top free-agent pitcher on the market this offseason — is a two-time Cy Young Winner who has battled injuries the past two seasons. However, he has the third-lowest ERA in Major League history for a Qualifying starter.

The Rangers are hoping that even at 34, deGrom has the juice to make the Rangers contenders next season.

“We are committed to being a world championship organization, and today is a big step forward towards that goal,” Rangers general manager Chris Young said.

As for deGrom, the Rangers had his interest from the start of free agency.

“I was really excited when I met with CY and [manager Bruce Bochy],” deGrom said. “Hearing the vision of what the Rangers wanted to do, meeting [owner Ray Davis] and bringing a World Series here, that’s the goal. They all have the same vision and it lined up with what I wanted to do. They showed a ton of interest and I was interested in them.”

The press conference also includes new Bochy, who said in San Diego earlier this week that the addition of deGrom shows the Rangers “mean business.”

The Rangers signed deGrom on Friday to a five-year, $185 million deal, with a sixth-year option. deGrom will make $30 million in the first year of the deal.

deGrom represents the biggest pitching move the Rangers made this offseason. The Rangers also traded for Atlanta Braves starter Jake Odorizzi and signed Los Angeles Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney.

But deGrom is the centerpiece of a starting rotation that will also welcome back Martín Pérez and Jon Gray.

deGrom has made 15 starts or fewer in each of the three seasons — 12 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, 15 in 2021 and 11 in 2022. He was still an All-Star in 2021. Elbow inflammation ended his 2021 shortly after the All -Star Break, while a stress reaction in his right scapula delayed his 2022 debut to August. They ended up going 5-4 with a 3.08 ERA.

Before that, deGrom was durable, winning two straight Cy Young Awards in 2018 and 2019. He led the National League in ERA at 1.70 in 2018 and led the NL in strikeouts with 2055 in 2019 and 104 in 2020. He was also the 2014 NL Rookie of the Year.

