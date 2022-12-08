Jacob deGrom Goal for Texas Rangers: ‘World Series’

New Texas Rangers starter Jacob deGrom wasn’t shy about his expectations in his first press conference since signing a free-agent contract last week.

The former New York Mets starter — considered the top free-agent pitcher on the market this offseason — is a two-time Cy Young Winner who has battled injuries the past two seasons. However, he has the third-lowest ERA in Major League history for a Qualifying starter.

The Rangers are hoping that even at 34, deGrom has the juice to make the Rangers contenders next season.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button