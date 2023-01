Growing up, 27-year-old Jacksonville native Jaelyn Keene didn’t think she would spend her early adult life playing a professional sport.

Keene played volleyball with local clubs and for her school teams in both high school and college, but she thought that would be it.

She didn’t realize she might have a chance to play professionally.

“I had a coach in college, in my maybe sophomore year, ask me if I had ever thought of playing professionally overseas,” Keene said. “Until then, I didn’t really realize that it was an option.”

Keene now has been playing in semi-professional and professional leagues since 2019 and has played on teams in three countries.

Starting in Austria, she played her first year in a league that was considered a semi-professional league before traveling to Finland for her second year.

Now she’s in France.

“I wanted to continue playing and the only option was to go overseas,” Keene said. “I’m grateful that I did. I love it.”

Keene is now a middle Blocker for Neptunes volleyball based in Nantes, France, roughly four hours from Paris. She is in her second season with the team.

For nine months of the year, Keene plays volleyball with her team, competing mainly against other French teams, although one tournament — the CEV Challenge — took her and her team to Athens, Greece.

While she said she has enjoyed seeing some sights, a majority of her time is taken up by games and practice.

“Our travel is very professional, so we have practice, gym, game, hotel, dinner — it’s usually pretty packed,” Keene said. “We will occasionally have some time to see some of the sights.”

Although she hasn’t seen nearly as much as she’d like to see, she is happy that volleyball has given her an opportunity to experience different countries.

“We play in all different types of cities, small, large, rural,” Keene said. “There are so many different cultures within France and we do get to see them.”

There are also various cultures on her team, with Keene’s teammates coming from many different countries, she said.

The variety of backgrounds has also provided Keene with fresh insight into how other countries teach volleyball.

“You see how people do things differently based on how they were taught,” Keene said. “I haven’t really changed how I played, but we’ll talk about different plays and moves and how to do different things based on how we were taught.”

One of the hardest things has been to be away from home, Keene said. Growing up, the farthest she’d traveled from Jacksonville for any length of time was the four years she spent at Illinois State University Bloomington and then her time at the University of Alabama, where she finished her Master’s degree in financial accounting.

“The first year (overseas) was tough, being away from my family,” Keene said. “I had to be mentally stable enough to be so far away, but it’s gotten better as I’ve gotten to know people and make friends.”

Keene signs with her teams on a year-to-year basis and is listening to her body to determine when she should move away from professional volleyball, although it hopefully will be a while before that happens, she said.

When that time comes, she’ll decide what comes next, she said.

Although she has a degree in financial accounting, Keene wants to take volleyball as far as she can, she said.

“When I do come home, I don’t know that I could hang up my volleyball uniform completely,” she said. “After this, sitting at a desk from 8 am to 5 pm would be so hard for me.”

She expects she’ll never fully step away from volleyball but could end up playing in a local club or coaching, things she enjoys doing during the months she’s home now, she said.

“I do a lot of coaching when I come home during the summer,” Keene said. “I wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for the support of my coaches, so I want to be able to give back any way I can.”